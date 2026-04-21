Employee Showed Up Early To Open The Store, But The Boss Sent Him Home Because He Wasn’t Scheduled To Work That Day After All

Imagine showing up for work not just on time but early. But then another employee shows up, and you realize that one of you isn’t supposed to be working. Would you check the schedule again, call the boss, or insist that you should stay since you were there first?

In this story, an employee is in this exact situation. So, he calls the boss, but he doesn’t like what he’s told.

Check out the full story.

I showed up early to open the store, spent money to get there, and was sent home because no one bothered to send me the schedule I am honestly stunned by how this was handled. I work retail at a small shop. I knew I was scheduled to open, so I showed up ten minutes early like I normally do and paid for an Uber to get there.

Watch how it gets intense…

I was inside the store doing opening tasks with my keys in the door when another woman came up and tried to unlock the door with her key. The door would not open. We both looked at each other confused. That was the moment I realized she was a new employee, something I had never been told about beforehand.

They were both confused.

Since neither of us knew what was going on, I immediately called the manager and told him I was there to open and ready to work. He told me I was not scheduled and told me to go home. I then asked when I was working next.

His response was that he did not know.

UH OH…

I was told that another peer employee, not a manager, was supposed to send out the schedule the day before but did not. I do not even have this person’s contact information. At that point, I had shown up early, spent my own money to get there, was actively opening the store, only learned about a new hire at the door, and was sent home with zero information about my schedule for the rest of the week. It has now been over a full day. The store has been open. There is an active group chat. I still have not received a schedule or any clarification. At this point, I am half-expecting to be accused of a no call no show for a shift that was never clearly communicated, never confirmed, and that I physically showed up early for anyway.

That’s INSANE!

I did the exact opposite of a no call no show. I showed up early, ready to work, and spent my own money to do so. If I were the new employee witnessing this on my first day, I would already be looking for another job. I am not even angry anymore. I am just stunned by how dysfunctional this is. If a workplace cannot manage schedules or communicate clearly, that is not an employee failure.

GEEZ! That sounds so confusing!

How can a company function if the employees don’t know when they’re supposed to work?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user knows none of this is his problem!

This user knows this is very incompetent.

This user knows what to do next!

This user knows state laws have a person’s back in situations like these.

This user wants to know if this guy asked about any schedules.

Surely, someone has the schedule!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.