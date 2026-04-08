Employee Tried To Explain Promotion Rules To A Customer, But The Customer Misunderstood Everything And Kept Twisting His Words Into Complaints

Store promotions often come with rules, but these rules should be easy to understand as look as you read them carefully.

The following story involves an employee who tried to explain promotion rules to a high-end retail customer.

But the customer repeatedly misunderstood everything.

It quickly became frustrating as every clarification turned into a new complaint.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Customers who do this, please tell me why are yall like this? Stop saying “so what you’re saying is-“ One of the things that annoys me to no end is when a customer comes to me with a complaint because they misunderstood something. I work for a high-end retailer, and we send out promotions a lot. Like, multiple per month.

This employee explains that not all items are eligible for the promo.

The problem is, not every item is eligible for these promotions. You’d think that makes it harder to find ones that are, but the email tells you to look for items that are tagged with the specific promo code in red text. I was just explaining this to a customer, but every time I told him how to tell which items are eligible, this man would say: “So, what you’re saying is—” and then would say the complete opposite of what I’d say.

But customers don’t understand what he’s trying to explain.

For instance: Me: “So, if you read the details portion of the email, it specifically tells you eligible items are marked with the promo code in red text once you go to that item’s page.” Custsomer: “So, what you’re saying is that I shouldn’t bother trying to use these since they don’t work for me?” Me: “No, what I’m saying is…” repeats my statement word for word. Customer: “So, what you’re saying is I should just unsubscribe from the emails since the company is gonna lie to my face?” Like, bro, what the hell?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person hates it, too.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Lol. Here’s a funny response.

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

Some customers misunderstand instructions that aren’t that hard to understand.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.