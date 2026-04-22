Entitled Mother-In-Law Asked Her Daughter-In-Law For Money And Got Really Mad When The DIL Refused To Help

Isn’t it insane how entitled some in-laws really are?

This woman shares how her mother in law yelled at her for not giving her any money!

Check out the full story.

AITAH for refusing to give my Mother-in-law money and saying she isn’t my responsibility? So, as the title goes, my mother-in-law asked me for money, and I said no. But for more context: I’m a single mom with a 4yo child. My husband died about 2 years ago. My MIL (G) and her mother(GG) are the other two in this story.

Watch how things get really bad…

I work part-time, and I do side gigs as a way to live. The part-time job didn’t pay me end of January, but that’s not what this post is about. However, because of this, I am behind on a lot of payments. They said they’ll pay me end of Feb for everything. I have gone to some desperate measures to make money. The side gigs have been slow and sorta non-existent so far, and I have very little money at the moment. My MIL G is divorced, in her 60s, and lives with her 80yo mother. G has a habit of asking for money for, in order: doctor visits, medication, medical items, food.

UH OH…

Granted, she is very sick, she is on oxygen 24/7, her lungs are failing, and she is morbidly obese. In the past, I used to help when I could, but I can’t anymore. They still hate me for that. I am reminded of it constantly. I also suspect she’s addicted to painkillers. The problem is that G and GG always have a fridge and freezer stocked full of food. They buy jumbo shampoo bottles and have 3 in the house at all times. They both get a pension. They are certainly making more money than I am. They depend on government healthcare while, not the best, still provides what they need. GG owns the house they live in and a car.

That’s INSANE!

This morning, G calls me to ask for money for a doctor visit. Note that they have a car and both can drive, and GG’s mother always ensure that it’s at least 50% full. It’s just who she is. GG doesn’t want to take G to the doctor, and now it’s my problem. I’m not even asked to take her, I’m just asked for money for an Uber, and snacks, and whatever else G wants. So I say no, sorry, I can’t help, I don’t have money. She proceeds to yell at me about how I am disrespecting her for not helping, and even went as far as to say as I need to take kid out of daycare to give G the money. Then GG gets on the phone, and tells me “It’s time for you to be a responsible daughter and take care of G.” I asked her how exactly that works, since she isn’t even my biological mother?

That’s so unreasonable…

Boy, did GG lose it. Yelled at me about how I should take care of G, because GG already gave her away when she got married 40 years ago. I said: GG, I didn’t birth G, she isn’t my responsibility, and she isn’t even my mother. I will never take her in and take care of her, and they need to stop asking me for money, when they have more than I do and even have more food than I do. I ended the call.

She’s confused about the whole situation!

Since then, G has been calling me, calling me all sort of terrible things, and said she can’t see how her perfect son married a little toxic female dog like me. Then her other kids got involved and said I’m abandoning them all. So… am I the AH? Should I make a plan to get her the money?

GEEZ! That sounds so annoying!

Why would they burden this woman like that?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this woman doesn’t owe any money to her mother in law!

This user isn’t sure why this woman picks up her in-law’s calls!

This user suggests blocking the in-laws!

This user thinks the other kids should look after their mom instead!

This user thinks this woman should cut off all her contact from her in laws.

Some people need to understand boundaries!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.