Everything Started Out Normally When The Pizza Guy Was Making His Delivery, But Then He Noticed A Pool Of Blood On The Sidewalk That He Couldn’t Ignore

Imagine working as a pizza delivery guy and delivering a pizza when you notice something unusual. If it seemed kind of alarming, would you believe the customer’s story about what happened, or would you call the police to have them check into it?

In this story, one pizza guy is in this situation, and he decides to call the police.

Let’s read all the details.

Not enough money to make me forget We always joke where I work that, for the proper sum of money, we will forget about just about anything. Two days ago, on a cold winter’s day, I had a delivery to the city (east orange st). As I pulled up, there was a man and woman, aged roughly 25, smoking outside the address (rowhouse). I hopped out of the car and verbally established that they were indeed who I was looking for.

He noticed something unusual.

As I walk up to the set of steps that she was standing on, I notice that there are a few drops of blood on the ground in front of me. Dry, mind you, but blood. No big deal, I’m thinking. It’s downtown in the cold, somebody probably got a nosebleed or something. We make the exchange, she hands me a twenty and asks for six back, netting me a cold hard dollar. She apologizes for the bad tip, which she said was due to her being pretty poor at the moment. As I bid her adieu, I begin to notice that they are more than just a few drops of blood.

It clearly wasn’t a nosebleed.

Just as I’m beginning to think about how bad that nosebleed must have been, I turn around and find a pool of blood on the sidewalk. A straight up, 2 foot by 2 foot pool of blood. The middle wasn’t as dry as the outside, so it was still pretty fresh considering the temperature (25f). The woman took notice that I took notice and said “I got bit by a dog last night.” I nodded approvingly, hopped in my car, then noped the heck out of there.

He thought about the situation while he was driving.

On my way to stop #2 I began to wonder… Who the heck gets bit by a dog then lays on the sidewalk outside while they bleed to death? Also… she seemed pretty alright in her light coat in the 25 degree weather and wind to have just lost that much blood the previous night. Also, where the heck did she get bit? She was using both arms and standing. She walked towards me and I didn’t notice a limp…

He decided not to ignore what he saw.

I decided that for a dollar, it was worth calling the non emergency number and letting them know there was a big ole pool of blood on the sidewalk outside their house. An hour later I was returning from a different delivery and my handler name removed was on the phone as I come in. I checked the caller ID as I walk by the monitor and discover it’s the girl I called the cops on. She was pretty upset.

I wonder what really happened.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is the million dollar question.

Another person rants about people who don’t tip at all.

This person didn’t like the story.

I wonder what really happened outside that house.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.