Family Hosts Parties Every Single Weekend, So When One Neighbor Wasn’t Able To Park In Her Own Driveway, She Reported Them To The HOA

Imagine living in an HOA neighborhood where your next door neighbors host parties every single weekend. Would you be okay with this, or would the noise, cars and extra people in the neighborhood really bother you?

In this story, one woman insists she is not a Karen, but she still reported her annoying neighbors to the HOA. Now, she’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH For reporting my neighbors to the HOA For starters i’m not nosey i am investigative 😂 Okay so about 6 months ago I got new neighbors, it is a young couple with two kids. My cousin is actually really good friends with the wife. The husband is a youth pastor and in 6 months that they have lived here, i have come to the conclusion that the Church he works for owns the house.

It sounds likely.

How we have come to this conclusion is that the wife’s dad is actually the head pastor and all of the leading roles / people that are on the pay role are mostly her family members. Also the fact that the they and everyone on staff alternate cars. Now the HOA is against renting of any housing, subletting, or company owed homes. Now i could care less about them living in a church owned home and its not why i reported them.

But OP did report them.

I reported them because when i say every damn weekend i mean every damn weekend they got a party/ church event going on at their house. Now i am not a Karen, i mean they should be able to have party at their house but yall they always have parties and people are parked up and down the street in other people driveways. Last weekend they had a party on Friday, Saturday, and a whole worship event on Sunday. And it not just like for a couple of hours it the whole day.

She usually goes out of her way to be courteous to neighbors when they have parties.

Now like i said im not a karen, and when any of my neighbors have parties; i of course let them park in my driveway, i let them use my two outdoor fridges to store stuff, and if the are directly next to me ( which these neighbors are) i try not to be in my yard out, or have my dogs outside, and i try to not constantly be coming and going in my driveway bc ours are next to each other. But i feel like a prisoner in my own home. We have a pool outside and i like to enjoy it but at all of their parties they have a trampoline or bounces house and you can see kinda over our fence in one of those and i dont want people watching me in my yard.

This was her breaking point.

So last weekend ( when i probably was the jerk), i was coming home from work ( im a peds trauma nurse) exhausted and hangry and what do i arrive home to a youth event happening right next door and one of the teens blocked my driveway. So i called the wife and she was like im so sorry do u mind parking at the courty club till the events over we dont want cars moving while kids are here. I being the nice neighbor did and walked 10 house back to everyone leaving and she was like “ you can have ur driveway back now lol”

That’s when she reported them.

So in my hangry rage i anonymous emailed the HOA and complained about the parties. Well enough people complained and when they went solve the problem the truth about the who owns the house came out and well now they have like 4 months to etheir buy the house or leave. So AITAH

If the family is breaking the rules by living in a house owned by the church, then OP didn’t really do anything wrong. They were breaking the rules, and they were asking way to much to expect her to be okay with not parking in her own driveway!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person would’ve been upset too.

Another person thinks reporting them was the right thing to do.

This person wouldn’t have been willing to park somewhere else.

The neighbors were really inconsiderate.

If you’re breaking the rules, it’s a bad idea to tick off the neighbors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.