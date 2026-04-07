Family Shares A Driveway With Their Neighbor, But Their Neighbor Doesn’t Want Them To Park In The Driveway Because He Can’t Get His Car Out Of The Garage

Imagine living in a house where you share a yard and a driveway with your neighbor, but the neighbor’s garage is positioned in such a way that if you park in the driveway, he can’t get out of the garage unless you move your car. Would you be willing to park somewhere else so the neighbor could park in his garage, or would you insist on parking in the driveway and tell the neighbor to park somewhere else?

In this story, two neighbors are at a stand off about this exact situation. Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for wanting to park my car in my yard My family (me and my parents) have shared house and yard with a neighbor. I and my father have a car each. My father parks at different neighbors yard and i in my yard for a long time now.

There’s a problem with parking in the driveway.

The neighbor we share yard with has a garage where he keeps a car. The problem is that driveway is wide enough for 1 car to drive by and the end theres space for 2 cars. They aren’t in the way of each other leaving but it blocks neighbors garage and he cant drive out of his garage if any car is in the driveway. My family also has garage but its full with bikes and other things so its impossible to park there.

The neighbor really wants to park in his garage.

Neighbor demands that i park my car somewhere else (outside our shared yard) so he can keep his car in his garage and leave when he wants to. As to why he doesn’t want to park beside my car is because he thinks we scratched his car (im sure we didn’t, you can bearly see it and other neighbor thinks they are old scratches). AITAH for wanting my neighbor to park beside my car?

What’s the best way to handle this parking situation? Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person is on the neighbor’s side.

Another person thinks they both messed up.

Here’s a suggestion on where to park the car.

Another person agrees about cleaning out the garage.

You can’t block your neighbor’s access to their garage!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.