Fed-Up Boyfriend Snapped At His Girlfriend For Poking Fun At His Weight, Now She’s Giving Him The Cold Shoulder

Sometimes, it’s the people closest to you who can say things that really hurt.

This man was consciously making an effort to lose some weight, but his girlfriend kept trying to put him down with silly jokes. After talking about it with her several times, she still won’t stop. So he did what he had to do.

Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for snapping at my girlfriend after she kept making jokes about something I’m insecure about? So I (23M) have been trying to lose weight over the past couple of months. I gained a lot of weight over a few years of being careless with my food, and that honestly messed with my confidence a lot. I finally decided to start going to a gym nearby pretty regularly and to change my diet gradually. It’s not like a huge transformation yet or anything, but it’s something I’m actually putting effort into. The problem is my girlfriend (22F) keeps making jokes about it, especially when we’re around other people. At first, it was small comments, but lately it’s been pretty constant, stuff like grabbing my stomach and saying I’m saving it for winter, or telling people I’m “on a fitness arc” in a sarcastic tone. The thing is, I already told her a few times that it actually bothers me, but each time she just says she’s kidding and that I need to lighten up.

His girlfriend did it again, so this man finally snapped.

Last night, we were out with a group of friends getting food, and it happened again. Someone asked if we wanted to split appetizers, and she goes, “Maybe not, he’s supposed to be on a diet.” Everyone laughed, and I just kind of sat there feeling like an idiot. Later in the night, she made another comment about how my “gym era” was probably going to last two weeks. At that point, I was honestly just fed up. I said something along the lines of, “It’s kinda funny you keep going after my weight when you made me promise to never tell anyone about your panic attacks.”

Now, she’s ignoring him for embarrassing her.

In retrospect, I can see how this is a fight-fire-with-fire situation, but in the moment, I honestly just wanted to give her an idea of how what she does makes me feel, given that my talks in private multiple times seem to go in one ear and out the other. Things got really quiet after that, and she was clearly embarrassed. On the way home, she told me I humiliated her in front of everyone and that I made her look like a bad person. Now she’s barely talking to me, and on top of that, a couple of our friends said I could’ve handled it better. AITA?

It doesn’t feel good to be at the receiving end of the jokes, does it?

Other people in the comments section have something to say about this.

Here’s a valid observation.

Another fair point.

A hilarious response from this one.

Some sensible advice.

And lastly, this comment makes sense.

She got a taste of her own medicine, and it was bitter.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.