Gas Station Employee Told A Customer That He Likes Snakes, So The Customer Returned Later With A Wild Snake In A Plastic Container And Handed It To Him As A Gift

Working with the public means you never quite know what will happen at any given time.

So, what would you do if a regular customer who knew you loved snakes decided to catch a wild one and bring it to you? Would you keep the snake? Or would you be confused by the whole thing and plan to release the snake into your yard?

In the following story, one gas station employee finds himself in this situation and is still speechless. Here’s how it went down.

A customer brought me a snake I have a tattoo on my arm of a snake, which generally leads to questions about it, and if I like snakes, or I’ll be talking with coworkers about my snakes, as I own 6. There’s an older gentleman who loves to come in for daily lotto scratch-offs and tickets, and he usually asks everyone if they want the mushrooms he foraged himself. Today, he came in asking me about snakes, and when I answered yes, he said, “You’ll get a snake one day.” Like, yeah, I have 6, I know. And I go about my day as I would, because of work.

Later, the guy came back with a snake.

This guy comes in later and says, “I got you a snake,” and brings in a to-go plastic box with a mushroom, some grass, some fish, worms, and a tiny snake in this thing. I’m shocked, just “Um, what,” and he hands me the to-go box and says, “I caught him eating my fish, here you go!” and it’s this tiny Dekay’s brown snake. So now I have a tiny snake that I’m going to release in my backyard instead because, just, what even. I’m not even sure how to respond to that because what even. So yeah, my last 2-3 hours had a tiny, angry snake next to me as I’m checking out customers at the gas station.

Oh wow! What can you say to that?

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about this.

This person thinks it ended as well as it could.

Here’s someone who lived on Lake Travis.

This reader put the whole thing into the snake’s POV.

Perhaps it is.

What an interesting interaction.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.