Groom Put ‘No Kids’ On His Wedding Invitation, But After Seeing People Completely Ignore It, He Learned An Important Lesson

It seems that most people who see ‘no kids’ on a wedding invitation see it as a suggestion, not a rule.

So when this happened to a man at his first wedding, he learned his lesson. When he got married a second time, he didn’t want kids at the wedding either, but this time he did things differently.

Keep reading for the full story.

NO KIDS means NO KIDS When I first got married decades ago, we agreed on and specified “No Children Under 18” on the invitation. It was almost universally ignored. The children (little girls in gowns and little boys in suits) disrupted the reception by acting like bored children in restaurants: Chasing each other around the room, snacking from the buffet before it was opened, trying to get at the wedding cake before it was cut, and pushing into the bouquet and garter toss.

It’s exactly what they wanted to avoid.

I’m certain that they would have gotten into the alcohol, but the bartender was an off-duty cop friend who had a professional hard stare, and they steered clear. Where were the parents? Hanging out with other adults and pointedly ignoring the misbehavior. That marriage wound up not lasting.

He changed the approach.

When I married the love of my life, we were a lot firmer in the invitation and had our wedding committee spread the word: no kids, no exceptions. We didn’t even have a ring bearer or flower girl; the rings were presented in a separate part of the ceremony, put together between the officiant, the best man, and the maid of honor. We still had an excellent turnout and huge fun!

Here’s the lesson.

Folks, take note: If the invitations says “No Children”, don’t assume that it doesn’t apply to you and your cute little woogums. Celebrants and wedding planners, take note: If they say “No kids”, then be firm about it. Be rude if you have to.

What did Reddit think?

Exactly.

Someone shares their thoughts.

Another great point.

Some people just don’t get it.

Another reader chimes in.

True.

Their wedding, their party, their rules.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.