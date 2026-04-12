Ground Floor Resident Is Expected To Collect The Deliveries For Neighbors On Upper Floors, But He Is No Longer Willing To Do That

Imagine living in a building where your apartment is on the ground floor, and there are multiple apartments on the floors above you. Would you be annoyed if delivery drivers delivered packages for the entire building to your apartment, or would you be happy to help out your neighbors by accepting their packages for them?

In this story, one renter was in this situation, and he was happy to help for awhile. Then, his neighbor flipped out at him, and he’s not feeling nice anymore.

Keep reading for all the details.

Tell you helpful neighbor off? Great, I won’t be helpful anymore then! I live in an apartment building in the ground floor (not in the US). When you order something online, the delivery guy stops at my building around noon, I guess we’re halfway down his usual route. I’m a student and every lecture is online atm, so I’m home basically every day. Because I live in the ground floor, every delivery person rings at my flat so I can take in my neighbors parcels (it’s very common in cities in my country to do that).

He was basically doing his neighbors a favor.

Me trying to be nice, I made an effort to answer the door every time it rang, so my neighbors wouldn’t have to run to the post office to get their stuff. This happens maybe 3 times a week in average, so it was not a one time thing in the past. Today I accepted two packages, and when one guy from my building came to get his I accidentally gave him the wrong one. He came back a couple of minutes later and told me off and said to take better care of the stuff of strangers.

He’s done being nice.

He was not that nice, so I thought the safest way to get your package would be from the post office where everything is catalogued instead of the seemingly unreliable neighbor. That’s why he and every other person in my building will have to walk 10 minutes to get their stuff in the future. I’m done.

It sounds really annoying to be expected to collect the deliveries for all of your neighbors.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person would get petty.

Another person suggests making a sign.

It would bother me too.

One person thinks word will get around without notes.

It only takes one person to ruin a good thing.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.