Hardworking Employee Got Tipped Only A Penny By An Annoying Customer Who Stayed Late, So She Gave The Customer Her Tip Back And Asked Her To Leave Immediately

Isn’t it insane when customers expect special treatment while they tip like peasants?

This employee shares how she got tipped only a penny for all the extra work she did for a customer!

“Can we order more food?”…Ma’am it’s 10:15 p.m, we close at 10 p.m (walks in, turns on radio “All by myself” by Eric Carmen plays, puts on unicorn pjs and grabs emergency wine) I was supposed to be off at 10 p.m (the same time we close), it is almost midnight, I have been at work since 7 a.m this morning (had an hour and a half break so not a huge big deal).

Watch how things get annoying for this employee…

Usually, we’re closed, cleaned, counted and out by 10:05 p.m. Now the restaurant is usually empty by like 9:00 but for whatever reason, these women decided to stay late (managers usually make sure the customers are cleared out by at least 9:30-9:45 at the latest). These women were still talking at 9:30. I told my manager and was like “Hey there’s these 2 women out there, they’re just chit chatting but it’s 9:30 do you want me to check on them?” (code for “you want to tell them gtfo?”). Manager says “Yeah go a head that way we can start closing shop”. I walk over to the women and was like “Hey ladies, sorry to interrupt but I just wanted to check on you guys make every was good for ya’ll”.

UH OH…

They looked at me and one of them (“Penny”) smiled and was like “Yes everything was fantastic, we were just catching up on everything.” Me: “Ok just wanted to make sure. Is there anything else I can get ya’ll before we start closing the kitchen?” Penny: “Oh no we’re fine thank you.” I leave the table and start doing my prep stuff, cleaning, and everything. By the time I’m done it’s 10:00, manager is still doing prep work and stuff for tomorrow. I ask if he needs anything, he asks if I can stay back a bit until he finishes the prep (I don’t mind because we are located in a dodgy part of town, and he’s one of my favorite managers).

This is where it starts to get out of hand…

I tell him sure and help him a bit with the prep work. We hear the counter bell ring (the little service bell that you see in businesses if you need service). We look at each other, and I go up front to see who it is. It’s Penny. “Yes ma’am can I help you?” “Yes my friend and I are still hanging out can we get some dessert?” I look at her then check the clock, 10:15 p.m. “I’m sorry ma’am but we are technically closed and our kitchen has already been broken down and cleared for the night.” Penny sighs. “But it’s just dessert, you mean to tell me you don’t have any desserts on stand by in the fridge.”

She was insisting on getting the dessert…

I say: “I do but I’m not able ring you up for them because I don’t have a bank up here.” Penny: “Come on, can’t we just get a couple of the cookies of the cookies?” Cookies are pretty cheap and we had a ton extra so I give in and just give her the cookies on the house. “Here you go ma’am and they are on the house.” Penny smiles and hands me her bill. “Thank you. Here’s our bill and whatever is left over is for you. Thank you again you’ve been amazing.” I smile and say thanks for coming. I go to the office and put the money in my bank so when manager goes to count it, it’s there.

That’s INSANE!

I count and make sure her tab was covered and collect my tip. (*inhales* and screams) This valley girl had a $50 bill and ONLY TIPPED ME A PENNY!! A PENNY!! I slammed that office door, manager looked at me and I went to go lock the front doors. Penny and her friend were still there. I said “Ladies we are closed, you guys need to leave.” Penny and her friend get all bent out of shape. “But we’re still-” I interrupt and said “Sorry ya’ll need to go” Penny gasped and was like “Well I want that tip that I gave you back” I chuckled and slammed it in front of her.

She was not taking it this time!

“Here you go, princess now get out.” Penny and her got offended and Penny was like “I want to speak to your manager”. I smiled and was like “I am the manager,” (which is true, got promoted earlier this week). Her face dropped and they left. I slammed the front doors shut and locked them. I went and told manager what happened. He looked at me and was like “I missed your first customer takedown as a manager? Dammit!!” We laughed and finished closing up. Sooo yeah that’s story about how I used my “I am the manager” card.

YIKES! That sounds like something that would ruin somebody’s day!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows trespassers don’t deserve cookies!

This user knows that the world doesn’t revolve around anybody!

This user finds this story priceless!

This user can relate to this story as well!

This user thinks the boss had the best reaction!

Some people really need to start valuing employees!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.