He Feels His Brother Did Him Dirty, But He’s Not Thinking About All The Things That Are His Own Fault

Sometimes it can be hard to tell when you should put your family’s needs before your own.

How would you handle confrontation with a sibling? One guy recently shared an astounding example of what not to do with Reddit. Here’s what he said.

AITA for complaining to my brother after I felt underpaid and not properly communicated to?

My brother and his wife pay me to dogsit their dog when they are away from home.

He has paid me 500 dollars for watching his dog for 10 days in the past.

I expected to make at least 1000 dollars for watching the dog for 3 weeks this Christmas, but when asked about payment, my brother would ignore it, or be vague.

That’s a lot to anyone, especially a family member.

I chose to trust that I would be paid fairly.

However, I was staying at his house and he allowed me to use his car and I accidentally scraped the bumper up pretty badly.

Other than that, the 3 weeks went by smoothly.

Uh, that’s a pretty major setback.

The dog was well taken care of and I respected their home.

When he paid me at the end I received 500 dollars.

I was upset, but figured it was because of the car.

Which would have been completely valid.

However, when I messaged him a few days later, telling him that I at least would like to receive some communication about my payment or even why he didn’t pay me as much as I felt like I deserved.

He did not respond to the message and has communicated with me at all in 2 months.

We are normally very close.

Sounds like not anymore after this.

I have the impression he thinks I am ungrateful.

AITA?

Sounds like self-awareness doesn’t run in the family. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this one.

Most were baffled by the first brother’s entitlement.



Specifically by the amount of money he was requesting.



One person tried to put it all into context.



Some small amount of nuance was shown.



But ultimately, everyone tried to get him to see the error of his ways.



He has some explaining to do before anyone apologizes.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.