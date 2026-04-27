He Knows His Mother Won’t Need Her Storage Space, So He Stops Paying The Rent And Doesn’t Tell Her

Isn’t it heartbreaking when parents get old and need help with some serious life decisions?

This guy shares how he had to let his mother’s storage units go because she wouldn’t need it anymore.

Check out the full story.

AITA for not paying the rent on my mom’s storage units & not telling her I’m Donald (40m, married w/ a 3yo kid) & my mother Lurlene (73) was kicked out by her roommates for alcohol abuse about 6 mos ago.

This is where it gets bad…

Her roommates called me in early Sept hoping that I would help my mom get packed & moved out by the end of the month. A month earlier, they gave my mom a 2-page letter outlining all of her transgressions while drunk (I.e. fall down the stairs, a DUI, peeing in their closet, trying to get into their bed, ER visit, etc.) & an ultimatum that if her behavior didn’t change in the next month then she would need to move out. I was aware of maybe 1 thing on the list that had occurred while she lived there for ~5 years. I was aware of my mom’s alcohol abuse for years but not the gravity of it bc we live 2 hours apart.

Things got worse!

She was ok in person but during phone calls she’d ramble/repeat things over & over then I’d ask “are you drunk?” Or “you been drinking?” & she would always get upset & say no. (I began to suspect dementia or early Alz’s but could never rule out alcohol) This strained our relationship to the point of not talking bc she fiercely protected her relationship with alcohol (& wouldn’t go to the doctor or a therapist), so much so that she didn’t come to my wedding bc she wouldn’t commit to not drinking. So it’s mid-Sept & my mom calls me crying that she’s getting kicked out. She didn’t know her roommates already contacted me nor does she mention the letter/ultimatum (total lack of accountability for her actions).

He was willing to help her…

I agree to drive up & help her pack. She was so thin & acted helpless. She couldn’t muster the will to start packing up her room knowing she was to be out ASAP. Her room was a hoard. I bought all of the boxes, tape, etc. She said “keep”/“toss” & I did everything. Final step was getting her boxes to storage. She had 3 different storage units packed to the brim, easily costing her ~$600/mo. Just more junk, knickknacks, Xmas decorations, & furniture. She kept holding onto this stuff for when she got her own place again. Fast forward & my mom is living in a skilled nursing/memory care facility. She’s been sober for almost 4 months but her memory is severely impaired.

UH OH…

She forgets the date, my name, my wife’s name, her grandchild’s name, her own bday. She had to be reminded to eat & take her medication. Her only income is soc security because she didn’t file for her retirement, which is an ongoing stressor for me as I try to get access to it for her so she can pay for her living/med expenses. She didn’t file for Medicare when she was supposed to & now doesn’t have health insurance.

He’s confused about the whole thing!

She randomly asked me if I made the monthly rent payments on her storage units & I said “yes”, knowing full well that I had just gotten a letter saying that the units were to be put up for auction bc of delinquent payments (~$2000 owed in rent & fines). AITA for not telling her the truth? Knowing she’ll never live on her own again & cost/mgmt of the units isn’t worth the contents within.

OUCH! That’s a tricky situation!

Why doesn’t he get her advise on it first?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this guy should at least get the valuable stuff from there.

This user knows the mother could use the money for help.

That’s right! This user knows this guy is already in a tough spot.

This user knows how to deal with situations like these.

This user knows sometimes it is okay to lie.

Some situations can be really confusing at times…

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.