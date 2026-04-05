Help Desk Employee Reviewed An IT Project Manager’s Ticket About A Meeting That Wouldn’t Stop Repeating, But While The Manager Blamed Outlook, He Discovered The Calendar Had No End Date Set

Sometimes the “technical problem” someone reports turns out to be nothing more than a setting they accidentally chose themselves.

Imagine a manager submitted a help desk ticket insisting a calendar meeting wouldn’t stop repeating when it should have. How would you respond? Would you assume something was broken in the system? Or would you start with the settings to check one simple thing?

In the following story, one help desk employee encounters this predicament and starts with the settings. Here’s what happened next.

IT Project Manager Schedules Reoccurring Meeting I work at a help desk for a factory, and we have an IT Project Manager who hasn’t a clue about IT whatsoever. This ticket came in about 10 minutes ago. The people in my story: ITPM-IT Project Manager and Me-Me. ITPM puts in a ticket: “I made a recurring appointment to end on 9/15/20. However, it is still on my calendar in November….see screenshots attached.”

He sure blamed a funny scapegoat.

Per the screenshot, it clearly has “no end date” selected. Me: “Per your screenshot, you have selected ‘no end date, ‘ which is why it’s continuing past the end date.” ITPM: “Aww shucks….Duh but I know I selected it…Outlook gremlins again! Thanks.” Those darn gremlins…

Wow! It’s hard to tell if he was being sarcastic or serious.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this.

Too funny!

This reader knows the type of person.

It must’ve been!

Now, this is a new one.

This is not shocking.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.