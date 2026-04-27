Her Neighbors Won’t Stop Going In Her Yard And Causing Damage, So She Wants To Put Up A Sign That Says No Trespassing

When you live in a duplex or other multi-family unit, you have to try to get along with your neighbors, and one way to do that is by respecting each other’s property.

What would you do if your neighbors kept walking through your yard, letting their dog dig it up, and even having their kids come take things out of your yard?

That is what was happening to the person in this story, so she wants to put up a sign saying no trespassing, violators will be charged $50.

AITA Neighbors won’t respect boundaries I’ve lived in a split house for going on two years now.

It is nice to not have neighbors, but it can’t last.

The first 6 months or so the other side of the house was being fully renovated so the current neighbors can move in. Once the renovations were completed, they moved in and for a while everything was going pretty ok.

Let’s see what happened.

Fast forward to the first summer with the neighbors and issues start to arise. Their kids will not stay out of our yard and think it’s ok to take my son’s toys off our porch. I would yell at them and tell the parents what they’re doing, the parents don’t seem to care and continue to let the kids do as they please.

They need to keep their kids, and the new dog, out of the yard.

Winter rolls around and the neighbors decide to get a husky pup (keep in mind the yard is very small for a husky) the dog starts digging up their yard and the middle section separating the two yards. Now up to current time. The dog is now coming onto our porch and eating the cat food we have outside for our inside/outside cat, and digging holes on our side of the yard.

Why do these people not respect their property?

The kids and the mother cut through our yard all the time to talk to the neighbor on the other side of us. Again we have told them repeatedly to stay out of our yard and to fill in the holes the dog has dug in the yard. To which they still ignore us. We have talked to the landlord about the issues and he is of no help. All he will say is “I’ll talk to them about the issues”.

Documenting the issues is a good idea.

I’ve installed cameras in both the front of the house and in the back of the house. That way I have video proof of whose in my yard and at what times. So, now here’s where I’m at on this whole issue.

I’m not sure this is legally binding.

I want to make a very bright and obvious sign that says something along the lines of “no trespassing. Those that do not have permission to be on the property will be fined $50 for each occurrence” AITA?

I can see why they would want to do this, and it would be funny, but I don’t think it would be legally binding or enforceable.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

The landlord should be addressing this.

A fence would solve the problem.

Now this is a great idea.

Yup, get the police involved.

This is the right way to handle it.

It may be fun, but it won’t be effective.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.