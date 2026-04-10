Her Uneducated Uncle Got Offended When She Told Her She Didn’t Want To Be Like His Family Because They Never Got Proper Education

Isn’t it insane when family members forget their boundaries and act annoying?

Find out how this girl had to deal with her uneducated uncle!

AITA for telling my uncle I don’t want to be like his kids My mom died when I (14f) was little. She had been sick for a while and before she died she set everything up so I would go to her best friend, Katie. My uncle, Nick, fought for custody of me after my mom died because he thought I should be with family.

Things have always been rough for them!

Katie has custody of me and adopted me but I spend one weekend a month with Nick and his family, although lately it’s been a little less because of competitions. The visits to Nicks house aren’t court ordered Katie just wants me to have a connection with my bio family Nick and Katie are very different parents. Katie and her husband are both doctors. Nick is a cop and his wife is a preschool teacher. I’ve been in private school my entire life and my school is 1-2 years ahead of the local public schools, which are also some of the best in the area and are ahead of the public schools in other areas.

This is where it gets tricky…

Nick and his wife homeschool their kids (10, 14, 16), mostly for political reasons. I do competitive cheerleading through my school and I do competitive dance through a studio. I also play piano I used to do clarinet but I just quit to have more time for cheer. Nicks kids go to church youth group and youth choir and don’t do any other activities. Katie also makes me earn my allowance. I have to work and she’ll match whatever I make at the end of the month and Nick just gives his kids money whenever.

UH OH…

I was at Nicks house last weekend and he was doing his usual thing where he talks shit about Katie and her parenting and how I never have free time (not true btw) because I’m always doing homework or at dance or cheer or working and how his kids actually get to be kids because they only do 2-3 hours of school a day and don’t have to worry about competitions or maintaining a 3.0 GPA (my school requires you to have a 3.0 for any extracurriculars and if I’m not allowed to participate in school activities I’m not allowed to participate in after school activities). He said something like “wouldn’t it be nice to slow down and get to be a kid like his kids do”.

That’s INSANE!

I told him I like my life the way it is and I wouldn’t want to be like his kids. I’m going to start dual enrollment college classes next year and I don’t know if his kids are even gonna be able to go to college considering my 10 year old cousin still can’t multiply single digit numbers and my 14 year old cousin is technically a grade above me but she can’t solve simple linear equations. Plus they don’t have any hobbies. Every time I come over we just go to the mall and look around and watch movies at their house and eat a lot of fast food.

Things got really weird…

He got mad because I have no right to criticize his parenting and insult his kids so he called Katie and told her to pick me up early because I’m a “spoiled entitled brat that thinks I’m better than them”. Katie thinks I should’ve just smiled and nodded and that I went a little too far. We’ve decided it’ll be best if I don’t go to their house for a while but I’m starting to feel bad because I did kinda call my cousins stupid.

OUCH! That’s rough!

Why would the uncle even act so unreasonable in the first place?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows the uncle is the real problem here!

This user knows this girl did the right thing!

This user knows this girl did the right thing by showing her uncle a mirror.

This user knows this family sounds negligent.

This user knows the uncle and aunt are bad parents!

Someone’s being really annoying here!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.