His Parents Popped In Unannounced And Saw Some Private Things Out And Got Upset, So This Young Man Said That They Should Have Called Ahead

When you have parents who love stopping in without giving any notice, things can get awkward.

What would you do if your parents stopped by, and when you let them in, they saw some of your adult toys out and they got upset?

That is what happened to the young couple in this story, and they feel that the parents should have called ahead so they could have cleaned up.

My parents saw something they shouldn’t have and are mad at me because of it. Me and my girlfriend live in a small studio type apartment, it’s got a curtain that separates the bedroom and the lounge/kitchen area, it’s quite small so we usually keep the curtain open to create more space.

Some parents don’t seem to have boundaries.

My parents have always been the type to drop in unannounced and expected to be welcome in no matter the time of day. It’s super annoying but they don’t seem to understand boundaries even when I had a chat with them a year ago.

Well, this is awkward.

Yesterday both me and my girlfriend had the day off work and decided to spend the day having some “fun time” we hadn’t bothered cleaning up the place as it was just us. Mum and dad decided to pay us a visit and without thinking I let them in and they saw the mess we made and some of our more adult items, they got mad at me and left immediately.

Maybe they should have called ahead.

They are blaming me for this and have been claiming I’m a gross and disgusting person for having these things laying around. Mum said “if you knew the items where lying around why did you let me in”

While I would have definitely cleaned up before opening the door, the parents should have called ahead as well.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

It is his place, he can live how he wants.

I’m curious as well.

Yeah, use it against her.

Hopefully they will stop popping in.

Now this is just funny.

That was awkward, but maybe they will call ahead next time.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.