Homeowner Refused To Sell His House To A Shady Restaurant Owner For Below Market Value, So When The Owner Retaliated, Homeowner Reported His Illegal Activity And Watched The Whole Business Collapse

Trying to bully someone out of their property is a bold move when your own business is being held together by missing permits and bad decisions.

When a homeowner turned down a lowball offer from the restaurant owner next door, the guy retaliated with harassment and intimidation while illegally expanding his building behind the scenes.

That blew up in his face real fast.

Keep reading for the full story.

Business owner tries to bully neighbor, ends up losing his livelihood My friend inherited his parents’ house a few years back and has been slowly renovating it. The house is nothing special and not in the best area, but it’s his. No banks, no mortgage. It also happens to be next door to a restaurant.

But soon the restaurant fell into the wrong hands.

The restaurant had been a neighborhood fixture for decades but has slowly declined with the neighborhood. Cue the old owners walking away and selling it to a real sleazeball. The new owner wants to buy my friend’s house to demo it so he can expand the restaurant’s parking lot.

From the start, the business owner was clearly looking out for himself.

Instead of offering a fair price, sleazeball tries to lowball my friend, assuming he doesn’t know the property’s potential value.

So when the friend doesn’t fall for it, the business owner kicks up his aggression.

Sleazeball gets offended when my friend counters with fair market value and begins to bully him with passive-aggressive crap: delivery trucks blocking his sidewalk, new superbright security lights that shine into the house, etc. On top of that, sleazeball is openly prejudice and refers to my friend as all sorts of epithets.

Then the business owner kicks things up another notch.

Sleazeball even tries to turn the neighbors against my friend by telling them that he’s a drunk, has anger issues, etc. All the while, sleazeball is doing major renovations and expansions to his restaurant.

And now for the payback.

The revenge: my friend does contracting work for the city and is on a first-name basis with the local boards. Turns out sleazeball didn’t file for the proper permits.

So the friend promptly takes advantage of this.

After an “anonymous” report to the inspectors, he’s ordered to demolish the new expansion. You’d think that’d be it, but oh no.

That was just the beginning of this business owner’s troubles.

The restaurant hasn’t been properly inspected for years, and the city orders further inspections. Another anonymous report stated that the restaurant was unsanitary. No surprise, it fails the health and safety inspection and is condemned as structurally deficient. Between the fines, repair costs, and loss of business, the owner files for bankruptcy, and the old restaurant is demolished.

Sounds like this business owner finally got what was coming to him.

This user hopes this friend took full advantage of this business owner’s fall from grace.

This was a win for the entire community!

This story ended just the way this reader hoped!

Who’s clever idea was it to call the city anyway? *Wink*

Revenge was plated up and served right back to this restaurant owner piping hot.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.