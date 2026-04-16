Hotel Housekeeper Was Berated For Seeking Mental Health Support And Accused Of Faking A Back Injury, So When She Realized She Was Being Singled Out, She Took The Matter To HR

There’s nothing worse than getting singled out by a toxic boss.

When a hotel housekeeper was berated for having anxiety, shamed for a legitimate sick day, and accused of faking a workplace back injury by a general manager with no direct authority over her, she compared notes with her coworkers and found out none of them had heard a word from her.

The housekeeper then realized HR might be her last hope for justice.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA if I reported my boss to HR? So I work as a housekeeper at a hotel. Recently everybody has been getting sick, and injuries are common — which will be relevant later on. I’ve been having issues with one of my managers, Kate. She’s not my direct manager anymore, and is now a general manager for all of the back of house.

Kate is not the most empathetic leader.

The first was when I was having really bad anxiety that was making it hard to function, at work or otherwise, so I asked to talk to my main manager, who I’ll call Rob, about it. Then Kate came upstairs and asked what was going on. I explained, and she began to berate me.

Of course, this made things 100x worse.

She told me quite harshly that she knew I was having a hard time but that didn’t mean I got to skip work. I tried to explain that I wasn’t trying to get out of work — I just wanted help — and she just repeated that I was expected to be at work. I was also sobbing at this point because I felt so low and so alone, and it hurt to be reprimanded for trying to come forward for help, especially since our work constantly encourages us to do so.

Then something else happened with her main manager, Rob.

The second incident was when I called out sick. I asked Rob if I needed a doctor’s note but he said I didn’t. I had sick time, and my voice was gone so it was clear I was actually sick, and a lot of my coworkers have been getting sick too.

Kate soon made it her problem they were short staffed.

Kate called me later, well after work hours, to tell me how hard me calling out was on everybody and to ask if I would be at work the next day. I said I would be, and she reiterated that me not being there was a hardship.

Then came yet another problem.

The third incident happened yesterday. I hurt my back and had to leave work early to go to the doctor. I’ve been injured here before, but I’ve followed every workers’ comp rule to the letter. I’ve had doctor’s notes for everything and followed all my restrictions.

Kate didn’t believe she was telling the truth.

Well, Kate came upstairs to help Rob with the paperwork for workers’ comp, and told me I was faking in every way except directly accusing me. She told me I didn’t look like I was in pain, and that she didn’t want to accuse me of being a liar but that I needed to look into my heart and decide if I truly couldn’t make it through the day. I said I would try, but I really was in so much pain — it literally hurt me to take a deep breath.

Kate just didn’t care.

She snapped at me and said that no, I had already said I couldn’t do it so I shouldn’t, and to just go to the doctor. I was talking to my friend about it — she’s also called out sick and been injured recently, and has also been written up for improper callouts — and Kate hasn’t said a word to her about it. I asked a couple of other people about it and they said she didn’t say anything to them either.

Now things are starting to look suspicious.

So I wonder if I should go to HR since apparently I’ve been singled out. WIBTA?

At this point, this mistreatment isn’t looking like a coincidence.

What did Reddit think?

If there’s ever a time to speak up to HR, it’s about something like this.

Kate shouldn’t get to treat people this way.

This doesn’t sound like the kind of workplace anyone could survive in for long.

She was berated for asking for help, guilted for being sick, and accused of faking an injury that hurt her to breathe through.

If that’s not worth an HR conversation, it’s hard to imagine what would be.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.