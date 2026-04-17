In-House Accountant Told She’s Getting Laid Off, But Then She’s Told She’s Just Being Moved To A Different Department, So She Walks Out

It’s unclear if a lot of employers are just really out of touch about how their actions affect their staff or if they don’t care.

See why this example seems almost sadistic.

Hired Into a Redundant Department I started a job as an Accounting Manager and on my 7th day was brought into a meeting with the owner, the Ops Managers, and HR. Then they informed me that they found an outside firm to outsource the accounting function to.

Any loyalty he had left just spiraled down the drain.

The owner claimed that accounting spend was too high and this firm can do it for cheaper. Cheap work isn’t good and good work isn’t cheap. They fired the other two people in the department and asked me to stay on until I am “no longer needed” by the outside firm. They had no clear answers about anything and told me to trust their actions, not just their words.

But he wasn’t going to do that.

I just watched them interview me, offer me a job, onboard me, just to gut my entire dept and tell me my job is also on the line and dependent upon an outside firm? Also, these engagements take a while to set up so they presumably knew this was going to happen while interviewing me.

This next move was ice cold.

The next day I came in and access to everything was locked.

I was going to have to go through HR and they’d grant me access or not. The Ops Manager came in smiling and asking me how I was and seemed genuinely shocked when I said not well.

But he didn’t get mad. He got even.

He spun a yarn and did the corporate double speak, instead of accounting being expensive it’s now just “restructuring” the dept. For better or worse for myself I just walked out and am ignoring them. The worst part of this all is that they SOUGHT ME OUT for this role. I didn’t even apply. Who does this to people?

Here is what folks are saying.

Hindsight is 20/20!

He’s better off without these jerks.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.