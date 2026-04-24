Kid Spent Years Living With His Sibling’s Explosive Temper, So He Started Resetting His Email Password Every Time They Fought

Living with a short-tempered sibling teaches you one thing fast: direct confrontation never works, so you have to get creative.

When one kid spent years on the receiving end of his younger brother’s explosive meltdowns and realized he couldn’t fight back physically, he found a much more subtle way to release his frustration.

Keep reading for the full story!

Password reset revenge, tormenting a sibling never felt so satisfying. My brother is 2 years younger than I am, but by the time I was 11, he was taller. And he had a whale of a temper. Very impulsive, didn’t think things through — just flew off the handle at the tiniest perceived provocation.

He gives an example of this.

I would ask him for help unloading the dishwasher because I’d done it the past 7 times, and he would go bananas. He would completely lose sight of reality and perspective, and there was no talking to him or reasoning with him to get him to calm down.

Another time it happened while they were watching TV.

One time he lost it because he was trying to rewind back to the beginning of a show (when DVR first came out), and I told him that wasn’t possible unless we’d been watching the show from the start time. That’s literally all I said, and he got red in the face and started screaming about how I didn’t know what I was talking about. Then he broke the remote and stormed out. He’s gotten help since then and reined in his anger.

But back then…

I needed a way to retaliate. I couldn’t fight him physically. Arguing with a rager gives me no satisfaction at all. But I needed to release the pressure of frustration building inside me before I exploded.

So he found a very interesting way to do this.

So I started resetting his email password. I did it once, just to make myself feel better. But then I started doing it more and more often, every time we got in a huge, knock-down, drag-out fight. I would take a bunch of deep breaths, go to my computer, fill out his security questions (our moms have the same maiden name, we had the same first pet — could it be any easier?) and reset his password. Then I’d wait.

This obviously led to a ton of confusion.

Eventually he’d go to log on, and I’d hear him shout, “I didn’t change my password, why does this keep happening?!” If I was particularly angry at how I’d been treated, I would wait until I heard his frustration, then I’d change it again. My record was 5 times, I think, but I didn’t want to be too obvious. It literally felt like taking a giant pitcher full of frustration and pouring it over hot stones while receiving a full-body massage. Ahhhhhhhhhhhhh, that’s the spot.

Now that’s some creative revenge!

What did Reddit think?

Security questions are, famously, not really that secure.

This user is surprised this sibling never wised up.

Sometimes you can tell a great Reddit story just from the title.

This sibling will never look at a security question the same way ever again!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.