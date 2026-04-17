Kid’s Older Sibling Thought She Would Get Away With Bullying Her While Home Alone, So Kid Made Sure The Evidence Was Still There When Their Parents Walked Through The Door
by Benjamin Cottrell
Older siblings who bully when the parents are away tend to forget one thing — the younger ones always have the sympathy factor on their side.
So when a kid was hit by her older sibling while their parents were out and knew the evidence would be gone before they got home, she came up with a plan to make her sister got the punishment she deserved.
Keep reading for the full story.
How to get a sibling in trouble (tried and tested)
So this happened when I was 11. My older sister (13) was in charge of the house while my parents were out grocery shopping.
We used to fight a lot, and being left alone was even worse — because that meant she could do whatever she wanted to me and still get away with it since I had no proof.
But one day, her sister did something especially cruel.
This fine day, however, when my sister slapped me across my face, I decided I had had enough.
Now, the slap was hard enough to leave some redness behind, but I knew that would disappear before my parents came home.
That’s when this kid decided she’d stop at nothing to get her sister in trouble.
So, being petty as ever, I kept slapping myself in the same spot at intervals to make sure the redness stayed for my parents to see.
Needless to say, my plan was successful — special shout-out to the crocodile tears.
Her plan worked like a charm!
My sister got a good scolding and didn’t hit me again — for a while.
Bet her sister wishes she would have been a bit more gentle.
What did Reddit have to say?
This commenter found the revenge a bit unnecessarily brutal.
What about a pinch instead of a slap?
It’s very possible she overdid it a little.
The older sibling may have started the fight, but the younger one sure finished it!
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · bullying, ENTITY, family drama, family fighting, petty revenge, picture, reddit, revenge, sibling, top
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