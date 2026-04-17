Kiosk Worker Tried To Explain That She Didn’t Work For The Store, But A Customer Refused To Believe Her And Kept Demanding She Unlock A Case

Working in a shared retail space can lead to some confusing situations.

So, what would you do if a customer insisted you worked somewhere you didn’t, and refused to believe you, no matter how many times you explained it? Would you find someone to help them? Or would you keep arguing with them until they left?

In the following story, one worker deals with this exact encounter. Here’s what happened.

No, I don’t work here and that’s not my manager. When you see someone working a kiosk in a store or mall, they don’t (in most cases) work for that store. Usually, they are hired by a marketing company that the store specifically hires to sell whatever it is. (In my case, credit cards for a hardware store. I won’t say the name because I like being employed, but I live in Canada, and that should give you all the info you need there.) This is done because usually, this involves a pretty particular knowledge of a specific product, as well as the ability to sell and meet quotas and stuff. So, I don’t work for Canadian Hardware Store (CHS from now on).

She helps people when she can.

Now I help people as long as it does not interfere with my work. If they need to know where something is, I’ll tell them or look it up on their (freely available public) app. The unfortunate side of this is that because it’s COVID times, there’s usually a lack of staff, and if you answer one person’s question, it attracts like 4 other people with questions. One day I was working a later shift than usual and I was doing my thing and someone asked for directions for an item. I knew where it was off the top of my head, so I answered.

When he walked away, she stopped speaking.

Meanwhile, an older gentleman who looked a bit run-down was glaring at me. Now I paid no mind because I have a resting ***** face myself, so I don’t pay attention to foul looks alone. He, however, wasn’t saying anything, so I launched into my sales pitch for the card, and then he started walking away, so I trailed off and stopped. When I stopped, he stopped walking, spun on his heel, and looked at me. The following conversation went as follows. Gent: What?! Me: Oh, I’m sorry, I was giving you my sales pitch, but you started walking away, so I stopped.

By this point, the guy was pretty upset.

Gent: I need you to do your job and get this (random hardware tool) out of the case. Me: I’m sorry, I don’t work for CHS, so I don’t have the keys if you find someone in a red shirt- Gent: You work for CHS. Me: I actually just work for the credit card place. I’m not a part of the CHS team. Gent: Give me your manager!

She refused to call her manager.

Me: I’d have to call her personal phone, and since this is CHS business and not card-related, I will not be doing that. I’m sorry. Gent: You salesmen are so ******* annoying. Some of you will stalk me across the store every time I come in and ask me twice and won’t leave me alone! Me: (Who has not left my kiosk because I am lazy and don’t like wandering): I’m sorry to hear that. They shouldn’t do that. Our handbook and training say not to be aggressive or pushy, though I have seen some people act that way on my off time. I know how annoying it can be. Gent: (Clearly not knowing what to be angry about, and clearly wanting a fight): You should be ashamed of yourself. Me: *…blinking slowly, not sure how to respond*

Then, he resorted to name-calling.

Gent: You’re a panhandler! You’re begging for money and taking advantage of poor people (I’m on welfare because this was supposed to be a full-time job, and they have only been giving me 1 6-hour shift a week). You’re worse than the bums on the street! Go ******* beg outside. Me: (Knowing not to respond to this clearly alcoholic, poorly dressed, single dude): ….. Gent: I need you to get the tool out and then take me to your manager. NOW. Me: As I said before, I don’t work here, and if you find someone in a red shirt- Gent: Nobody ******* works here! Nobody works! Nobody works! Where are the staff????

Luckily, she never heard another word about it.

Me: (sighing) I don’t know, they’re probably just busy. There are red staff call buttons everywhere around the store. If you press it, someone will come. Gent: I will find your manager, and I will make sure that all of you vultures never work in any of these stores again. Obviously, nothing happened. Nobody said anything. Nobody talked to me about it. The staff never said anything, and my managers never said anything, and it is because I don’t ******* work for the store and don’t have the **** keys, ****-***. Like, I understand not knowing that originally, and I get why you may think that I would work there, but you would think the different outfit, the dedicated kiosk, the lanyard, and the fact that I told you thrice would point out that I don’t work here.

Wow! That guy was very disrespectful.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit would’ve said to him.

After reading stories, this person no longer wonders why employees run from him.

This person destroys the guy’s logic.

Here’s a hot take.

This person had a recent experience at CHS.

That guy was so ridiculous. He should really learn how to talk to other people.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.