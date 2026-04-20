Law Student Spent Years Being Mocked By A Childhood Rival Who Got Rejected From Every Top Firm He Applied To, So When Asked Where She Worked, She Named One Of Those Exact Firms And Rubbed It In His Face

Childhood bullies have a way of setting up their own comeuppance without even realizing it.

One law student who had been mocked relentlessly by a family friend for being a “failure” soon found herself at a wedding where he was visibly stewing over top firm rejections.

So when his mother asked her where she was working, she considered it the perfect opportunity to rub her success in the face of someone who’d always doubted her.

Keep reading for the full story.

Finding out I got the job my arrogant family friend got rejected from I (22f) have a close family friend who I grew up alongside. We had an intense rivalry when we were kids, and he loved to make fun of me. One of his favorite insults was to call me dumb and make me feel super incompetent.

Whenever she had a hardship, he seemed to revel in it.

I remember a particular gathering when I was in Year 7 when I jokingly confessed that I messed up a math test. He then spent the rest of the evening telling everyone at the gathering that he was a straight-A student and that I “was a failure.” Verbatim.

But this routine really stuck.

He made digs about me being an idiot routinely for years, and at one point it genuinely affected my self-esteem. Anyway, our families grew apart, I got older, and stopped seeing him for several years.

But soon, his name started coming up again. It became clear life wasn’t going the way he thought it would.

Last week, though, I went to his sister’s wedding and our families were talking. His mother mentioned that he had applied for clerkships at the top-tier law firms in our city — we’re both law students, by the way — and he was rejected by all of them.

She held her tongue as he tried to bat it all up.

Everyone else tried to console him — he was visibly irritated — and commented things like “oh, it’s really competitive, hardly anyone gets in these days.” I didn’t say anything, but then his mother asked me if I was working. I said yes, and then she asked where.

That’s when she decided to really rub it in.

At first, I contemplated saying something like “oh, just a place in the city” — but then I decided it was too good an opportunity to pass up. Instead, I looked him straight in the face and named one of the firms he was rejected from.

She couldn’t get over his reaction.

Everyone went silent for a minute, and I can’t explain how satisfying it was to see the astonished look on his face.

Take that!

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks the mother actually had something to do with setting up the revenge.

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as rubbing your success in the face of someone who once doubted you.

Revenge that’s this satisfying is truly something special.

Many people end up putting ego before common courtesy.

Turns out, she was a way better law student than he could ever dream of being!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.