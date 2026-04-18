Man Assumed A Younger Passenger Could Stand So His Pregnant Partner Could Sit, So He Pushed The Issue And Sparked A Public Argument Over An Invisible Disability

Doing what feels right in the moment can go wrong fast when you do not have the full picture.

When a man asked another commuter to move so his pregnant partner could sit down, he ended up challenging a passenger whose need for the priority seat was not visible.

That ended up being the wrong call.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for asking someone with an invisible disability to move seats? Myself (28M) and my partner (31F) were recently riding the Underground. My partner is 8 months pregnant and looks heavily pregnant too; no one could mistake her for being any different.

The couple usually doesn’t do public transit, but this particular day was different.

She’s not particularly mobile either now, and we’ve taken to riding the Underground more, even for shorter journeys, just to allow her to rest more frequently when we are out and about. We jumped on the Circle Line today, and it was a particularly busy service during rush hour, with people packed in tightly and standing throughout the aisle.

They have a typical approach for finding a seat.

On trips like this, I would look for one of the nearby priority seats reserved near the doors and would ask someone to vacate it to allow my partner to sit down. On all occasions up until now, we have never had a problem. Those who were sat in the seats could see my partner would struggle to stand on a busy train and would give up the seat without hesitation.

This time, finding a seat was going to be an uphill battle.

On this particular day, one of the seats is occupied by an elderly gentleman with a walking stick (probably mid-80s) and one by a younger man (probably mid-20s). I make what I think is my best judgment call and ask the younger man if he would give up the seat for my partner. He replies that he has autism and that his disability allows him to use a priority seat too.

In theory, he feels sympathetic, but his loyalty still lies with his partner.

I do understand that people have less visible disabilities and that under normal circumstances, he should be allowed to use the priority seat. However, I also felt that despite this, it wasn’t a physical impairment, and he was more capable of standing than my partner, who had been stood up for a long time and really needed to rest at this point.

Now it was a whole scene.

When I tried to explain this to him, he became very defensive and called me an AH for not appreciating his needs too. Eventually, others began to overhear what was being said, and someone else voluntarily offered up a “normal” seat. But the experience left me wondering. So, AITA for asking someone with an invisible/non-physical disability to vacate a priority seat for my heavily pregnant partner?

Deciding who is truly worthy of a seat on crowded place can get murky quick.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user can say with confidence that a line was crossed.

A polite request would have gone a lot farther here.

Maybe the idea itself wasn’t wrong, but the execution sure was.

What he did was just plain wrong.

You don’t get to pick and choose who deserves priority seating.

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