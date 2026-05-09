The Fresh Air War: Why a Renter Can’t Open Her Windows Without Being Overwhelmed by Her Neighbor’s Smoke

Living in a no-smoking building only works if everyone actually agrees not to smoke.

When a renter realized her downstairs neighbor was ripping cigarettes inside despite the lease violation it caused, the smoke started seeping through her cabinets, pipes, and open windows.

Now she’s debating whether getting him busted is the right move.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA if I reported my neighbor for smoking inside? I (29F) live in an upstairs apartment in a no smoking community.

The apartment complex has made it very clear they don’t allow smoking in the building.

For further reference, on the main door to the building is a no-smoking sign with a number to call for violations. I also had to sign the no-smoking clause in my lease that states you can be evicted for smoking in your apartment.

But this renter soon realizes one of her neighbor’s is brazenly breaking this rule.

My downstairs neighbor (40s-50s M) very clearly smokes inside. You can clearly smell it when walking past his door, which is impossible not to do as his door is right next to the only staircase.

This is starting to impact her apartment too.

It even comes up into my apartment through the pipes and through the cabinets. I cannot have my windows open either or I will get whiffs of cigarette smoke that lingers for 10-15 mins. Both me and my boyfriend are getting tired of our apartment smelling like cigarettes despite neither of us being smokers.

The couple starts to wonder if reporting them is the only thing left to do.

I believe he has been reported before, as the complex has sent out multiple community-wide texts stating that smoking inside is a direct violation of the lease. So… would I be the AH if I reported him to the landlord or calling the number on the no-smoking sign?

Sounds like desperate times call for desperate measures.

What did Reddit think?

There’s no sense in paying all this money for rent and still being miserable in your space.

If it were this commenter, they’d report it without hesitation.

Her neighbor just shows a complete lack of respect.

If the neighbor is going to mess around, he’s eventually going to have to find out.

She didn’t sign up to live in his ashtray.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.