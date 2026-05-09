Woman Says Her Neighbor Called the Police After Mail Was Accidentally Delivered to Her House

Some folks out there just have too much time on their hands…

And this person’s neighbor sure sounds like one of them!

Take a look at what they had to say in the story below.

Get started now!

She called the cops on me because she got my mail. “We moved into our house a couple years ago and we love our neighborhood. We’ve made some really good friends here and it’s a nice place to live.

But, there’s a problem…

Our neighbor across the street, Wendy, can’t stand us. I don’t know when it started. When we moved in, my husband backed up the moving truck a little too close to her mailbox, I guess. She sent a message to the previous residents that the new guy living across the street is ‘an idiot’ – which we know because the previous resident sent that to a different neighbor, whom we befriended.

This lady needs to get a life.

She made a post on our HOA app with tons of screenshots from her door cam of people walking their dogs saying it’s illegal for dogs to walk on her lawn. The HOA president commented for her to knock it off. About a year or two ago, my credit card expired and they sent me a new one. Apparently, I put her address instead of mine. There’s one number different. 1213 instead of 1212.

What?!?!

Instead of seeing my name on the card and bringing it to me, she called 911 and told them I was trying to steal her identity. The cop knocks on my door and explains, says he told her that’s not how it works but she’s a ‘bored old woman with nothing better to do’ and she won’t give my card back. I send him back over there to get it – and instead, she shreds it in front of him. There are a lot more stories about her. She’s delusional and paranoid and has made problems for everyone on our street, but we mostly all ignore her.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person has an idea.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And this individual was shocked.

This lady sounds like the neighbor from HELL.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a couple who found themselves in hot water after they borrowed their neighbor’s patio furniture without asking.