Man Decided To Set Down His Girlfriend’s Cup Briefly While She Cleaned Up A Spill, But She Got Upset At Him And Said He Should Have Kept Holding It

Small habits can turn into surprisingly big disagreements.

In this story, a man was asked by his girlfriend to hold her cup while she cleaned a soda spill.

He set it down briefly while she grabbed supplies, something he says he often does.

She came back upset, insisting he should have kept holding it the entire time.

Check out the full details below…

AITAH for setting things down when I’m asked to hold something? My girlfriend spilled soda on her bed. She asked me to hold her cup while she cleaned. I held the cup for a few minutes. She assessed the situation.

This man set the cup on his girlfriend’s nightstand.

Then, I set it on her nightstand by her bed. She had left to grab cleaning supplies. When she came back inside, she got upset with me. She was upset because I set the cup down.

He does this often because she would go away for a while.

This is something I do frequently when she asks me to hold something. She will ask and hand me an item. Then, she goes to do her thing for a few minutes. I usually set it down and pick it back up. I hand it to her when she is done.

She would react, saying she gave the cup to him, not to the nightstand.

Is this an unreasonable thing for me to do? She thinks that because she asked me to hold the item, I should hold it until she asks for it back. Her exact words about me setting the cup down were: “I asked you to hold it, not the nightstand.”

Now, he wonders if he is the one in the wrong.

I think she is being unreasonable. I recognize how it can be frustrating if it is something that bothers her. Am I being a jerk about this?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user makes a valid point.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Your girlfriend sounds ridiculous, says this one.

This person thinks it’s weird.

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

It’s not about the cup, but about letting go of what they trusted you with.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.