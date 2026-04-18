Man Found Out He Has An Adult Half-Sibling, But His Father Adamantly Denied It And Wanted Nothing To Do With The Situation

Some people think denying the truth would make it go away.

This man recently found out about a half-sibling. However, his father kept denying it and avoiding the conversation. The half-sibling seemed determined to push the issue.

Read the full story below.

AITA – found out I have a half sibling my father denies I recently found out that I have a half-sibling through one of those DNA sites. They reached out to me, and we talked a little here and there. I confronted my father about it, and he is denying it despite the clear DNA evidence. I don’t know who he thinks he’s fooling, but he clearly wants nothing to do with the situation, and that’s his right. I don’t necessarily feel the need to seek out a relationship with this half-sibling, but I acknowledge the connection exists. My half-sibling is really harping on the issue that my father is lying. I told them there’s nothing I can do about that. Sometimes, people can’t handle, or straight-up choose not to do the right thing, and I’ve learned to accept that. That is their karma to deal with, not mine.

This man’s half-sibling doesn’t want to give up on their father.

My half-sibling can’t understand how I can accept the lie so easily and seems to want me to push harder to get my dad to tell the truth. I don’t want to push this issue further because it’s pointless when he clearly doesn’t want to acknowledge this half-sibling. If he did, he would have been honest or circled back to the conversation. I’m honestly a bit surprised the half-sibling just assumed my dad would be welcoming with open arms and didn’t consider the alternative, where he wants nothing to do with them. AITA for letting it go?

It’s the dad’s responsibility to fix this, not yours.

Let’s read what other people in the comments are saying.

Here’s a possibility.

This one has a theory.

A valid point from this user.

Here’s an idea.

This one shares an honest opinion.

Knowing the truth is one thing; keeping your peace is another.

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