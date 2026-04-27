Man Kept Matching Sweater From His Ex-Girlfriend, But He And New Girlfriend Wore It As A Petty Halloween Costume To Mock Her And Her New Boyfriend

Past relationships can sometimes inspire unexpected moments of pettiness.

The following story involves a man who kept a matching sweater that his ex-girlfriend once made him get.

Years later, his new girlfriend found it and immediately recognized it as belonging to the ex.

Instead of ignoring it, they turned it into a hilarious and slightly savage Halloween costume.

Let’s take a closer look!

Best use of matching sweaters I went to a small Southern college where everyone knew everyone. Girlfriend 1 (GF1) decided that we needed matching sweaters. In her defense, she picked out two really nice and really distinctive sweaters. She looked great in hers and wore it all the time. There was no way I was going to wear mine in public.

This man’s ex-girlfriend is now with her new boyfriend.

Fast-forward a few years. GF1 was with BF2. He was a weightlifter and always wore muscle shirts. I cannot fault him for that. He was really strong.

And he has a new girlfriend, too.

Meanwhile, I started dating GF2. She immediately rifled through my closet and dresser. She was nosy and wanted to see if there was anything she could borrow. She nearly died laughing when she pulled out the matching sweater. She knew GF1 and recognized the sweater instantly.

His new girlfriend claimed the matching sweater as hers.

Like a lot of people by this point, she really did not like GF1. GF2 was also about my height. So she claimed the matching sweater as hers. I was happy to unload it. But then came the ultimate pettiness.

They went as GF1 and BF2 for Halloween.

It was Halloween. I cut off the sleeves on an old T-shirt. GF2 put on the matching sweater. We went out as GF1 and BF2. The first person we saw was GF1’s roommate. She looked at us, laughed, and said, “You people are EVIL!” It was the best couple’s costume ever.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person is asking for a picture.

While this one is curious.

Here’s an honest opinion from this user.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, here’s a good analogy.

Who knew that old clothes could be used for petty revenge? Lol.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.