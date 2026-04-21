Man Kept Reminding His Girlfriend To Stop Putting Things On His Laptop, But She Never Listened And Continued Doing It Until The Screen Eventually Broke

Repeated small habits can lead to bigger problems.

The following story is about a man who warned his girlfriend not to place items on his laptop while cleaning.

Despite multiple reminders, she continued the behavior until the screen eventually broke.

Now, they’re arguing over who should cover the cost of replacing it.

Read the full story below to find out more…

AITA for expecting my partner to pay for a replacement laptop? My girlfriend and I live together. We split the chores pretty evenly. Lately, she has been putting stuff on top of my laptop when she is cleaning. I asked her to stop since I do not want it getting damaged. She did it again the following week. I reminded her that it could break if she kept piling stuff on it.

This man asked his girlfriend to pay for his damaged laptop.

Then, last week, she did it again. Sure enough, when I went to use my laptop, the screen was broken. I showed her and said I expect her to cover the cost of replacing it. She said she did not think she should have to pay. I pointed out that I had asked her multiple times to stop. She still kept doing it.

She refused, saying it was an accident.

She called it an accident. I told her that even if it was, she would still be responsible for the damage. She is sticking with her stance that since she did not mean to break it, she should not have to pay. I do not agree. Am I the jerk for expecting her to pay for a replacement laptop?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Short and straightforward.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, people are calling out the girlfriend.

Accidents happen, but they could have been avoided if she had listened to all those warnings.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.