Man Let His Friend Lie And Say She Was Dating Him To Protect Her From Her Family, But When She Betrayed Him And Ran Off With Her Real Boyfriend, He Told Her Family Everything

When a friend is in trouble because her family finds out something they shouldn’t, it is good to help them if you are able.

What would you do if your friend told her parents she was dating you because she didn’t want them knowing she was actually dating someone they did not approve of?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he went along with it for awhile. But eventually, he knew he had to tell her family the truth.

Let’s read all about it.

A girl tried to frame my friend, so he turned the barrel against her. I have an Indian friend Raj 27 M.

Before moving to the US he had a group of friends and they went on a trip together, along with 2 other friends and a couple(Mary and John, NRN). Mary(Hindu) was from a very conservative family who could not marry or date outside her religion and caste, and John was a Christian and had many registered cases of assault against him.

Apparently the family wasn’t supposed to know about this relationship.

Her family saw the photo we took on that trip and were furious but they didn’t know who she was in a relationship with. She lied and said Raj’s name, her family did a background check on Raj and liked him a lot.

He just wants to keep her out of trouble.

Raj went along with it as Mary said she’ll tell them the truth soon. A few days passed and Mary’s cousin sister called Raj and alerted him that Mary was planning to run away with John and Mary’s parents would think she ran away with Raj and they would come after him. So, he immediately collected everything he had on her, Mary and John’s pictures, Mary’s past relationship etc, in a pen drive and went to Mary’s house and showed them everything and told them how she planning to run away and frame him.

He cut off all communications with them and didn’t even know what happened after he dropped that grenade.

Wow, Mary really put him in a bad situation, and he was just doing what needed to be done in order to protect himself.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

It is a very weird situation.

This commenter makes a good point.

Here is someone who thinks Raj was out of line.

Yeah, this doesn’t make sense.

This commenter thinks he should have waited to tell them anything.

He really ratted them out fast.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.