Man Made Movie Plans With His Mom In Advance But She Decided To Go Out With His Dad At The Last Minute, So He Felt Frustrated And Ignored

Plans can feel more important when they’re made in advance.

In this story, a man in the spectrum planned to go to the movies with his mom.

But she made last-minute plans with his dad instead, so he got really upset.

He believes agreed plans should take priority over spontaneous ones.

Do you agree? Check out the full story below…

AITA for Telling My Mom It Upsets Me When She Changes Plans Last Minute? Last week, I asked if she wanted to go to the movies this week. We agreed on a day a couple of days ago. Then, we agreed on a time yesterday. This morning, about two hours before the movie’s start time, she decided to go with my dad to do something. It will take about two hours.

This man got upset that his mom went with his dad even though they had plans.

I said we might as well wait until a later showing then. I expressed how much it upsets me when I make plans for us days ahead of time. Then, she agrees to do things with Dad that threaten those plans. I am autistic, by the way. This makes last-minute changes harder to deal with.

Even though it upsets him, she continues to do it.

This has happened many times now. She knows that it makes me angry, but continues to do it. The things she decides to do with Dad are non-urgent. They could be done at some later time or could be done by Dad alone.

She doesn’t even have to go with him.

Today, it was just to cross state lines for lunch and cheaper gas and milk. Dad does not work outside the home. Mom only works part-time. This is not a matter of them having limited opportunities to do these things.

He thinks it’s unfair, but his mom thinks she can do whatever she likes.

I feel like if you make plans with someone ahead of time, those plans get top priority. They should not be replaced by plans you make with someone else at the last minute. I think it is unfair to make me worry about missing our activity. But Mom thinks she is allowed to do other things on the day of it.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

She’s being inconsiderate, says this one.

Here are some valid points from this person.

People are calling out her mother.

Finally, this one agrees with her.

Last-minute plans are fun—unless you’re the one getting bumped.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.