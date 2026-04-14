April 14, 2026 at 1:38 pm

‘My ex cat drops by every day for a snack, but never comes into the house.’ – A Cat Shows Up On Her Doorstep Every Day After Moving Out Of Her House Six Years Ago

by Matthew Gilligan

cat on a porch

TikTok/@jadeygaga123

We all love our cats like family members, but at the end of the day, those funny felines are gonna do what they want and live their own (nine) lives!

A woman named Jade showed TikTok viewers what happened when a cat from her past unexpectedly showed up on her doorstep.

cat on a porch

TikTok/@jadeygaga123

The video’s text overlay reads, “When your ‘ex cat’ drops by for a snack.”

And then came the big surprise…

“She moved out six years ago.”

cat on a porch

TikTok/@jadeygaga123

Jade opened a door in her house and gave a meowing cat a bowl of food.

The video’s caption reads,  “My ex cat drops by every day for a snack, but never comes into the house.”

cat on a porch

TikTok/@jadeygaga123

Here’s the video.

@jadeygaga123

My ex cat drops by everyday for a snack but never comes into the house. #cats #cat #pet #kitt #straycat

♬ original sound – jadeygaga123

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.34.40 AM My ex cat drops by every day for a snack, but never comes into the house. A Cat Shows Up On Her Doorstep Every Day After Moving Out Of Her House Six Years Ago

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.34.51 AM My ex cat drops by every day for a snack, but never comes into the house. A Cat Shows Up On Her Doorstep Every Day After Moving Out Of Her House Six Years Ago

And this individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.35.00 AM My ex cat drops by every day for a snack, but never comes into the house. A Cat Shows Up On Her Doorstep Every Day After Moving Out Of Her House Six Years Ago

We’re glad that these two are now reunited!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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