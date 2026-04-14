‘My ex cat drops by every day for a snack, but never comes into the house.’ – A Cat Shows Up On Her Doorstep Every Day After Moving Out Of Her House Six Years Ago

We all love our cats like family members, but at the end of the day, those funny felines are gonna do what they want and live their own (nine) lives!

A woman named Jade showed TikTok viewers what happened when a cat from her past unexpectedly showed up on her doorstep.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When your ‘ex cat’ drops by for a snack.”

And then came the big surprise…

“She moved out six years ago.”

Jade opened a door in her house and gave a meowing cat a bowl of food.

The video’s caption reads, “My ex cat drops by every day for a snack, but never comes into the house.”

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual weighed in.

We’re glad that these two are now reunited!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.