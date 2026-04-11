Renters Take Washer And Dryer With Them When They Move Out, So The Landlord Threatens To Keep The Security Deposit

Imagine living in an apartment, and you buy a washer and dryer to replace the one that was there when you moved in. Do you get to keep the washer and dryer when you move out, or do you need to leave it at the apartment?

The landlord and renter in this story disagree about the answer to this question, but in the end, they both got what they wanted!

See how that’s possible in the story below.

You want a washer, fine, you’ll get a washer. I moved into the house I am buying last year. It was my grandparents old house and it’s a fixer upper but I’m getting it for a good price. The apartment I lived at before hand was a decent one. A 2 story house where one apartment was the top floor and the second apartment was the bottom floor. We also got free reign of the basement and that was were the washer and dryer was located. When we moved in, the landlord said that some previous tenants left the washer and dryer and that we could use them. They are a good set of energy efficient ones .

They were great, until they weren’t.

Well one day, the drier broke down. We called the landlord to have them send a repair man to come and fix it. They told us, “The washer and dryer were left by previous tenants, and are not our responsibility. You have to get it fixed.” So we ended up buying a whole new drier, since we couldn’t figure out what was wrong with the old one. We scrapped the old one and continued on with our lives.

The washer and dryer became a problem again when it was time to move out.

When it came time to move out, we wanted to take the drier with us because we paid for it, and since the landlord didn’t want to take responsibility for the washer, we would. So I took the set to my new house and set it up. There was an old set down there, but seeing as how they were old they would have cost us more money in the future, I decided to give them to a friend who didn’t have a set. Then I get a call from the old landlord, “You have to return the washer and dryer. They were not yours to take!” I argued with them and told them that since they didn’t want to take responsibility for them and I did, that they were mine.

There was a loophole.

I talked to some friends of mine who are landlords as well and they were on my side. But my old landlord threatened to withhold the security deposit of around $800 if I didn’t return the washer. I told them, “fine, you will get a washer back.” So I cleaned up the old washer that was left at my new house and returned that one instead. It still worked and they had no evidence of what kind of washer was left there, so they had no choice. I got my full deposit back and didn’t hear anything from them again thankfully.

That worked out well! The person who bought the washer should get to keep it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

You can’t have it both ways.

This person would’ve been petty.

I don’t think it’d be worth the hassle.

This is true.

If you bought it, it’s yours.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.