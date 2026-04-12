Teacher Stays After School To Assist Students In The Weight Room, But He Decides To Stop Doing That When The School Administration Reminds Him Of His Working Hours

Imagine working at a school. Would you happily stay after school without pay to help out the students, or would you leave as soon as your work day ended?

In this story, one teacher is in this situation, and he was happy to stay after school to help out in the weight room.

Then, the school admin got mad at him for arriving for work two minutes late.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Was told to work my contract hours. Damage ensued. Teacher here in inner city . Found myself coming in at 7::12-7:15 for a week or two, supposed to be there for 7:10. My Daughter’s daycare is getting construction done so had to park across street and drop her off. Got reprimanded and a mark on my file for not working during contractual hours; “you’re paid for working 7:10 to 2:22.” Fine.

The school didn’t take into consideration all the extra work he puts in at the end of the day.

Once school is out at 2:02 I usually open up the weightroom and let athletes workout, give some advice (I was a college athlete and lifted a lot), and I watch them until about 3:15 when their coaches get there. Kids love it, I love it, coaches love it, never asked for pay. But my contracts done at 2:22.

He decided to make an announcement.

One day. Only one day. I posted on our webpage that I wasn’t going to be there. What happened? That same day numerous phones stolen from locker room so cops came, weightroom door broke open, kids running through halls and ran into a teacher sending her to Urgent Care.

It worked in his favor!

Admin calls me in asking why I wasn’t watching them. “I was told to work my contractual hours, I’m only paid until 2:22. I did this for fun, and it was unofficial.” Next day whole district gets an email for a job posting “Afterschool Weightroom Coach.” Admin asked me to apply. Now it’s costing them money.

It’s too bad about the teacher going to Urgent Care and things getting stolen from the lockers, but I’m glad he’s now getting paid to stay after school.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is very true.

This person likes how the story played out.

This is a good point.

Here’s another good point.

Another person comments on the schedule.

When someone is going above and beyond, don’t remind them to do the bare minimum.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.