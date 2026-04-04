Neat-Obsessed Woman Asked Her Visiting Sister To Take A Shower Before Bed, But Her Sister Took Offense And Said She Won’t Stay Over Again

Sisters’ sleepovers should be a lot of fun, except when hygiene is involved.

This woman always showers before bed, so she asked her visiting sister to do the same. But her sister did not take it well, and harsh words were exchanged.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA For asking my (28) sister (26) to take a shower? My younger sister and I are very close and always have been. I have recently moved to work in a new city a couple of hours away from home and now have my own place. She is currently visiting for a couple of days, and we usually share my double bed when she stays over, which we’re both perfectly happy with. For context, I’m aware that I have definitely always been the more “Type A” sister in terms of cleanliness and hygiene. I keep my space clean and tidy, whereas she tends to let things get a little messy (which is fine in her own space—I don’t nag her about that at all). But from time to time, I notice she doesn’t take hygiene very seriously and can go two or three days without a shower, etc. She works an insanely busy job as a young doctor, so I get that sometimes she gets home and just crashes. However, being aware of this, and as someone who never gets into my own bed without washing off the day, during the few times she visits, I try to hint by saying, “Oh, there are guest towels there if you want to shower tonight or in the morning.” My offer often gets ignored, and I just let it go.

This woman’s sister was offended that she was asked to take a shower.

However, this time she is here for a couple of nights, and after refusing my offer last night when she arrived, and also passing on taking a shower this morning, I straight-up politely asked her if she wouldn’t mind taking a shower before coming to bed tonight, as I usually don’t sleep in my bed without taking one. Although I didn’t mention to her that there was a slight smell of body odor because I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, I definitely noticed it last night when she arrived, so I knew it would be worse tonight if I didn’t say anything. She got very offended and told me she would sleep on a mattress if I was uncomfortable, and even said she wouldn’t stay with me anymore (although this was probably out of embarrassment and in a moment of defensiveness). So, am I the jerk? Should I mind my own business when it comes to personal hygiene, or is it fair enough to expect someone to respect my space the same way I do while visiting or being in it?

No one wants to sleep next to a stinker.

Other people in the comments section are weighing in.

This makes sense.

Here’s a valid argument.

Be honest, says this one.

A solid question from this person.

And here’s a fair point.

Real sisters tell each other when one smells a bit ripe.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.