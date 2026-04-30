New Company Management Tries Kicking Out An Employee By Setting Him Up, So He Decides To Ask For Some Advice

Sometimes there’s nothing you can except accepting the fate!

This guy shares how his company is trying to kick him out and asks for some advice.

Check out the full story.

I think I’m being pushed out after I flagged something that looked inappropriate at work. How do I protect myself? My company merged with a competitor last year, and after the restructuring, everyone on my team except me was let go. I was given a new title and a different set of responsibilities. I wasn’t surprised by that. When companies merge, redundant roles get cut, and I was honestly just glad I made it through.

This is where it gets interesting…

We also ended up with an almost entirely new C-suite. Around the time of the merger, I started hearing rumors from multiple people that one member of the C-suite, let’s call him Jason, might be having an inappropriate relationship with someone on my now-combined team, let’s call her Trisha. I never saw anything inappropriate myself, and when people brought it to me, I told them not to repeat it because rumors like that can ruin careers. What did bother me was this: during the merger, we were told that Trisha managed an entire workflow for the company, and that seemed to be part of why she was kept while someone from my original team was let go.

UH OH…

About a month ago, I found out that Trisha does not actually manage that full workflow. She manages one vendor, and that vendor does the day-to-day work. That was the first thing that made me feel like leadership had not been honest with us about roles and responsibilities. Then something else happened. Jason sent me a Slack message asking me to make sure Trisha was coming to an upcoming event. For context, this was not a company-wide event. It was a conference that only about 6–7 people were attending.

Things get worse!

Part of my role includes helping with booking and staying within budget, so I asked about costs. I was told that Trisha could take Jason’s hotel room budget because the conference was supposedly close to his house. He told me he was planning on driving in each day of the conference and then home each night. At the time, that seemed reasonable. About a week later, I found out Jason actually lives a little over two hours away from the conference venue. At that point, I felt uncomfortable enough that I raised it with my direct manager. I brought it up on a phone call and also sent him a screenshot of Jason’s Slack message and the related conversation.

That’s INSANE!

My manager thanked me for sharing it and told me not to worry about it. I also mentioned the situation to one of the employees from the other side of the merger who had originally brought the rumor to me. They were the person who told me how far away Jason actually lives from the conference. Since those conversations, I’ve started getting boxed out of meetings I used to be part of. I’m being left out of things that were previously in my lane. If I’m being honest, it feels like they may be setting me up to eventually say my role is “redundant.”

He knows he was just trying to help…

For context, there is no real performance issue here. Before the merger, I was delivering strong results. After the merger, my scope actually got smaller, and I’ve been able to focus even more on what is still my job. My question is: if they do fire me, how do I prove whether it was retaliation for raising a concern? What should I be documenting right now, and what should I avoid doing? I’m not trying to create drama. I’m trying to protect myself. Thanks for your help.

YIKES! That sounds bad!

Why has he been taking so much crap from his workplace!

Let’s check out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user suggests documenting everything!

This user knows this guy needs more evidence.

That’s right! This user knows the company can easily cover up.

This user knows who fits well with this question.

This user suggests applying for other jobs!

Somebody needs a backup plan here!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.