Big Dog Patiently Waits to Be Lifted Into Bed by His Owner Despite Being Fully Able to Jump

What lengths would you go to in order to please your dog and obey their every command?

I don’t think it’s too big of a stretch to say that most of us would do everything in our power.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her dog Fonzee needed her assistance and was willing to wait for her to lend him a helping hand.

In the video, a woman walked down a hallway.

She then went into a dark bedroom and turned on a light.

It’s always a shock to be startled after walking into a dark room…but this time was different.

And there was Fonzee, standing at the foot of her bed in the dark.

This poor guy was waiting for a helping hand!

The woman said, “Oh my gosh.”

The video’s text overlay reads, “He left me while we were watching TV and I found him waiting for his lift into bed.”

I wonder how long he’d been waiting there…

The TikTokker wrote in the caption, “Poor baby had a long day.”

This guy is nothing but a BIG BABY.

Take a look at the video.

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Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

This little guy needed a bit of a boost!