Night Shift Employee Claims Overtime For Time Spent Drinking Coffee, So The Boss Changes The Employee’s Break Time From 30 Minutes To An Hour

Imagine having an employee who takes advantage of overtime and claims overtime for ridiculous reasons. Would you pay the overtime or find a way to get the employee to stop slacking off?

In this story, one boss is in this situation, and they have a pretty clever and effective way of handling it. Keep reading for all the details.

Employee kept claiming an extra 15 – 30 minutes of overtime so I adjusted her schedule. This was years ago. I worked as a manager of a customer service place that stayed open till after midnight. Occasionally, a shipment was late so the night person had to work later and claimed overtime.

One employee took advantage of the situation.

But this one employee decided to have a coffee and visit and then clock out and claimed 30 minutes of overtime almost every night shift.

This shift had a half hour lunch break at supper time which most people preferred. So I changed this one person’s shift to a one hour lunch break and moved the end of the shift 30 minutes later.

The employee didn’t like that!

So when everyone else got to go home at 12:30am she had to stay until 1am every shift without any over time. She said that was against the collective agreement but she’d never actually read it so I got to show here where I had the right to make the change. After a few weeks she promised to stop claiming overtime if she could switch back to a 30 minute lunch break.

It’s not fair to claim overtime when you’re not actually working. This boss was pretty smart in how they handled the situation.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It would be helpful to hear both sides of the story.

This person thinks the manager did the right thing.

But apparently, there’s more to the story.

Maybe there’s actually a different problem.

Whether or not the boss made the right decision depends on your perspective.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.