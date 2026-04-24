Older Sister Tells Her Younger Sister She Can’t Come Over Anymore After Repeatedly Stealing And Damaging Her Belongings, But Their Mom Doesn’t See It As A Big Deal

Setting boundaries with family can be tough, especially when other people don’t have your back.

So, what would you do if a family member kept taking and damaging your belongings, even after you tried to address it? Would you keep giving them chances? Or would you finally put a stop to it, once and for all?

In the following story, one older sister finds herself in this scenario and reaches her limit. Here’s what happened next.

AITA for telling my sister (f13) not to come over anymore? I (f18) live with my grandfather (m81) and recently got my own car. I had told my sister that in a fortnight from now, I’ll come and pick her up and bring her back here, which was cleared by my mother (f45). Lately, I’ve found myself interested in hairstyling again (as a hobby) and went to find my old American Girl style doll to braid her hair. As I picked her up, I saw a huge chunk of hair missing from the front of her head. I was livid. This doll sits in the spare room where, lo and behold, my sister sleeps when she comes here.

This isn’t the first time it’s happened.

Here’s something important you should know: my sister is a known thief of my items. The first thing she took was a stuffed elephant I bought at a thrift store to save for my future children when I have them. The second, my first ever microphone I bought with my own money (I’m a singer) which I found broken on her desk when I visited last. This doll was a gift from MY great-grandmother and grandfather, who are both passed away. The doll was named after the English name of my grandmother’s name, which means it had even more sentiment to it.

Upset, she asked her point-blank.

This is the straw that broke the camel’s back. She lives around an hour away, which means I can’t just go and take the items back she steals. I sent her a message asking if she had cut the doll’s hair, and to me and multiple others, her answer wasn’t acceptable. Here’s what she said: Me: Please be honest with me. Did you cut the doll’s hair? Her: Yeah, it was 2 am, I had a nightmare, and I needed something to do.

Her sister didn’t even apologize.

Me: You realize my great-grandmother gave me that doll. If you need something to do, you go on TikTok or talk to someone, not damage someone else’s property. To me, she’s old enough to know right from wrong, and this was unforgivable. I didn’t get a sorry or anything, and our mother didn’t even talk to her about it. She actually, in a way, condoned her actions. AITA?

Wow. That’s really, really low.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would handle it.

For this person, the problem may be resentment.

This reader doesn’t think her sister is her responsibility.

These are great questions.

This person thinks the doll can be repaired.

Their mother needs to step in, because it sounds like there may be some deep-seated issues here.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.