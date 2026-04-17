Pizza Guy Delivers Order To Family, But The Family Has Trouble Finding Enough Money And Wants Their Change Back Even Though It’s Just A Penny

Imagine being a pizza delivery guy, and when you arrive at the house where you’re delivering the pizza, the people inside try to short change you, claiming they don’t have enough cash. Would you let it go or insist on the full amount?

In this story, one pizza guy is in this exact situation, and he insists on the full amount.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Borrowing The Kids Money For Pizza Normally my nights are fairly uneventful, but I had to share this one. For the purposes of this tale, M – Myself J1 – Jakie 1 J2 – Jakie 2 Before starting this story I should point out that a jakie is scottish slang for a rather uncouth member of society.

The customer was a little short on cash.

M (arriving at the door ) “Hello, here is your pizza that will be £16.99” J1 (mumbling between himself and another person) “Darn, ave no goat enough money. Is £15.30 alright”? M (thoroughly unamused, but in my service voice) “No, I need the whole amount” J1 disappears into the house to look for money, getting the other members of the house involved to try and scrape together £1.70

It was an awkward situation.

J2 “You do any kind ah benefits discount” I remain silent and share a look of despair with the girl who I was chatting to at the door, she was presumably embarrassed and didn’t want to be part of this situation. They eventually find a £2 coin, and give me £17 exactly and I think this ordeal is over. BUT WAIT…theres more.

Every penny counts!

J2 stumbles (and I MEAN stumbles) towards the door after I had over the pizza. ” Ah need ma change back, it is the weans tuck money” M “Sure, but you know it is just a penny” J2 “Ah ken, but it is fur the weans tuck in the morning”

He feels bad for the children.

Unfortunately, I hadn’t grabbed a penny when counting out my change, and had to run out to the car to get one. Handed change back, and left ASAP, feeling sorry for the kids in that house. So that is my story.

Perhaps they shouldn’t be ordering pizza if they can’t afford to pay for it.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this situation.

This would be a nice problem to have!

Scottish does not seem like English at all!

After a quick Google search, it seems to mean children.

This is another term for children.

I feel bad for the children too.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.