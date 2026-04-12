“Potato Beds” Are The Hottest Trend On TikTok, So Check This Video Out To Learn How To Make One

Potato Beds are a hot trend on TikTok right now, and it is easy to see why. They look so comfortable.

If you want to try one for yourself, here is a step-by-step guide.

The video begins with the caption, “Potato Bed Tutorial,” and some casual music for the background.

Ok, let’s see how this is done.

The tutorial begins by saying, “Get a sheet. Stuff pillows/cushions to fill space.”

Ok, so far it is pretty easy. These have to be fitted sheets it looks like.

Next, the instructions say, “Cover sides with blankets. Add toys and decorations. Add a duvet/blanket”.

I can see why this is so comfortable. It is basically adding every soft item from your house.

Then it shows what it looks like at the end and says, “Finished product!”

That really is quite easy. The only challenge would be fitting all the pillows in the sides to keep it firm.

This is something I would have loved as a kid.

Check out the full video below to get the exact instructions.

Lots of people in the comments gave it a try.

Yes, I think this used to be called a bed nest.

Wow, this is a great one for movie night.

Here are a couple more great examples.

If you’re looking for a comfortable way to relax, this is it.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.