Restaurant Employee Served Breakfast Alone During A Busy Shift, So She Told A Rude Customer To Have The Day He Deserved

Working in hospitality can test your patience.

In this story, a woman was serving breakfast when a rude customer complained about his coffee.

She explained that she was on her own as other wait staff called in sick.

In the end, she kept her smile and delivered one final line as he walked out.

Check out the full details below.

I told a customer to have the day he deserves He was straight up rude. Today, I was serving breakfast at my work when this gentleman came to order his meal, it was a chia seed bowl and two coffees. He told me an extra hot flat white and a latte.

This employee was on her own, serving multiple customers.

I repeated the order back to him, and he said it was correct. Before he paid, I told him there would be a wait on coffees. He asked me why. I said I had a few coffee orders to make first. I then explained that I was currently on my own.

The customer said it was all right.

I had two people call in sick. The person who was working with me on breakfast was one of them. He said that was alright. Once I was finished making his coffees, a fly landed in one of them. So, I had to empty that one out. I just brought the latte out for now.

She remade the customer’s coffee.

When I handed his friend the coffee, he chimed in and said it was supposed to be a cappuccino. I apologised and offered to remake it. The friend said it was alright and drank the coffee. While trying to remake his coffee, I also had people to serve at the bar as well.

The customer complained again.

I was the only person at this point. When I finally brought his coffee out, he complained that it wasn’t hot enough. I had put hot water in the cup. The milk jug was too hot to touch.

So, she told him to have the day he deserves on his way out.

By this time, my manager had arrived. He told me he would remake his coffee and the others that were waiting to be made. As this customer was leaving, I told him to have the day he deserves with a smile. 😊

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this person

This person chimes in.

Short and simple.

Finally, rude customers are always wrong, says this person.

If you order extra hot attitude, don’t be surprised when it’s served right back.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.