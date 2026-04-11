Restaurant Supervisor Stepped Away For Two Minutes To Use The Restroom After Opening, But In The Meantime, A Customer Walked Out And Left A Negative Review Complaining Nobody Was At The Register

Sometimes, customer expectations don’t match the reality of running a small business.

So, what would you do if a customer walked in the moment after you stepped into the restroom and was so impatient they couldn’t wait two minutes? Would you call out and let them know you’ll be right with them? Or would you finish what you’re doing and then go help them?

In the following story, one supervisor deals with this situation and gets in a little trouble for choosing the latter. Here’s how it played out.

Customer left a bad review because I was in the bathroom for two minutes So I open alone, and often I’m alone for around an hour. Nobody usually comes in around that time, so whatever. I came in, turned on the lights, got the music going, unlocked the doors, and turned on the open sign. Then, I REALLY had to go to the bathroom. I checked the parking lot, but nobody was there. I guess the moment I stepped in, someone pulled up. They walked in, saw nobody at the register, and walked right out. I heard the door chime back-to-back. I rushed out, and nobody was in the parking lot!! So I figured whatever.

The owner confronted her about it.

Later, the owner asks if I was late opening up. I said no, I was here early like usual. She shows me a review: “Great food, but don’t say you’re open if youre not. 5/5 food but 1/5 service.” He left us a two-star review!! Being a small business, the owner was upset. I explained I was literally in the bathroom for less than 2 minutes, and everything was set up. Told her to check the cameras to prove it.

The owner handled it.

She replied to his review and basically said, “Thank you for letting us know. I spoke to the supervisor, who was going to the bathroom, and ran out to greet you, but you were gone. Next time, allow us a moment to get to the register in case we’re in the bathroom, walk-in, or stock room.”

I got a little trouble for it, but not too much. I stood my ground that I’m gonna go to the bathroom whenever I want. Well, I guess he saw the response because he just deleted his review 😂. Unfortunately, I recognized their names (joint couple Google account), and they’re semi-regulars.

There were lots of signs that someone was there.

Why would you leave a bad review for a place you enjoy because I wasnt standing at attention at the register 5 minutes after we open?? Doors unlocked….lights on….music playing….and you assume nobody is there?? Even if I wasn’t using the restroom, I’d be doing prep or something. People are crazy.

Wow! Now, that’s an impatient customer.

Let’s see what Reddit readers think about people like this.

It happened to this person at Claire’s.

For this reader, that’s the best way to attract customers.

As this comment points out, she could’ve been prepping food in the back.

Here’s someone who thinks a sign would’ve been appropriate.

The customer knew he was wrong.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.