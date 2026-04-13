Retail Cashier Is Seething Because Customers Keep Putting Her At Risk Of Contracting Illness To Get Beer And Other Non-Essential Items

The COVID-19 pandemic was challenging for all of us in many ways, but some people took the public health measures more seriously than others.

Frontline retail workers see the irresponsible actions at their stores. See how this cashier handled a non-essential purchase.

You ARE NOT different. You are like every other customer. You know that we have some sanitary products in the back room that are exclusively for us? I don’t care. I deserve them at the very least. I have to deal with dirty idiots all day. We need to keep ours separate in order to help prevent COVID from infecting us. You don’t need them and you know why…

This cashier has heard all of the excuses for breaking the pandemic rules.

YOU SHOULD BE AT YOUR HOUSE. GET OUT. You don’t NEED a lotto ticket or an oil diffuser or a beer! GO HOME. You aren’t getting a single thing from me. I could NOT care less if you’re “bored” or “just needed to get out the house.” Go for a walk, get a hobby, play a game, browse the internet, workout, go for a bike ride, SLEEP or literally anything else that’s not crowded by people. If I see you have a bunch of non-essential items in your cart, I’m not going to be my normal friendly self to you.

She’s professional about it. Up to a point…

I’m making sure to go out of my way to (in the most passively aggressive way possible) make sure they know what they’re doing is stupid. Here is an example. I’m ringing up their items and we’re obviously talking about the virus because that’s the only conversations we have anymore. “People are just not staying home as they should be,” I say. It’s crazy. everyone’s just coming and getting a bunch of non-essential items that they don’t need, like beer.” I scan their beer.

But she doesn’t imagine these folks will comply.

They laugh nervously as I scan their beer. It feels super awkward. I’m dead silent the rest of the transaction until I tell them their total. People truly will NEVER stay home until it’s absolutely mandatory by law.

Here is what folks are talking about.

There are safer ways to access alcohol.

This would stress me out so much.

Yes. Someone told me that Americans don’t like being told what to do and it seems correct.

You still probably have to go to different parts of the store and spend more time in it.

This person sounds so upset. I don’t blame them at all.

The anti-science culture troubles me.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.