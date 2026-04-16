Roommate Demands Silence After Midnight And Blocks Overnight Guests, But They Consider Letting Their Girlfriend Stay Anyway

Living with roommates comes with compromises, but where’s the line? After months of tension over thin walls and late-night calls, one roommate began demanding complete silence after midnight and now insists on approving any overnight guests.

The problem? A long-distance girlfriend has already booked a $500 flight to visit.

Read on for the story.

WIBTAH if I invited my girlfriend over without roommates permission I (20NB) live in a shared house with private rooms with two other roommates 21(NB) (22F). Over the past 6 months me and the F roommate have had an issue with the wall between our rooms being too thin, her being light sleeper, and me making quiet calls with my girlfriend at night. At this point she has emailed our landlord separately, after saying she is going to move out, now requiring me to be completely silent after midnight despite us both being students in private rooms.

Rude.

Almost everyone I know is considering her unreasonable. This was not told to be a consideration upon moving in and is not directly stated in the tenancy agreement. Our other roommate 21(NB) has been switzerlanding, but has told me they believe the other roommate is being unreasonable and that they would vouch for me if the situation escalated.

Nice to have people on your side.

At the beginning of our tenancy together i let them both know my girlfriend would likely be staying with me for a week (we are long distance) , sometime in the new year. I brought it up, and have now been required to have them both give me consent, which the F roommate is likely to deny because of previous issues. Thus far she has had multiple people over, without letting the landlord know, overnight. My girlfriend has already bought a 500 dollar plane ticket that cannot be refunded, and we barely get to see each other.

Oh no.

For the past 6 months I have had no guests over at all and this would be my first time. I am in a situation where I feel it is unfair to be denied to have her over especially with the other restrictions I have been placed under after not expecting them moving in considering our long distance situation. I am wanting to have her over anyway, since the roommate is moving out and I am planning to move out anyway considering the circumstances. WIBTA?

Redditors are weighing whether this is a case of respecting shared space…or standing up to unreasonable control.

People had mixed feelings. This person said YTA.

This person kind of agrees.

But this person says NTA.

When one roommate starts acting like the landlord, it’s hard not to wonder who actually makes the rules.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.