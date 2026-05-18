Personal Training Client Arrives 5 Minutes Late and Gets Publicly Scolded by Trainer

There is nothing wrong with having a late policy for clients, but this personal trainer did more than that. It’s outrageous!

Check out the epic way his client responded.

AITAH – Personal Trainer Disagreement I was late to the gym today. As a result my personal trainer had to wait 5 minutes after our appointment to get started. I walk up to him and apologize.

But he wanted to play dirty and I’m appalled. Who does this?!

He responds by loudly exclaiming that his time is valuable and that I should have more respect for it. He wanted people to hear. He looked around to make sure they did. I was embarrassed. I’ve never been late to an appointment before, but he has. I’ve waited as long as 10 minutes while he flirts with some woman on the gym floor.

So I understand why she responded this way, although I would have called him on his hypocrisy instead.

I responded loudly, “I know exactly how valuable your time is because I paid for it. Just so we understand each other, if I want to start 20 minutes from now, you will continue to wait, because you took money for these 90 minutes.” Maybe NTA yet…but then… I saw him getting ready to put on another show for the audience. He puffed up his chest, took a deep breath in. Just as he started to talk, I said “As a matter of fact, I’m thirsty. Wait here.” and then I went to the juice bar and ordered a smoothie.

The awkwardness makes me laugh. He deserved it!

He stared at me as they made it. Then I drank it while he waited. Then I went to his office and pulled him out to train me the rest of the time. At the time, I thought “If you want to embarrass people, let’s see how you like it,” but now I wonder if I shouldn’t have just been the bigger person and spoken to him privately.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.

Here is what folks are saying.

I get it, too. Publicly shaming a client is NEVER okay.

Yep. I doubt he would pull this on a male client.

He seems scary, at least to me as a woman.

Not sure I’d call it beautiful, but I really appreciate it.

Oh, I’m sure. He’s definitely into humiliating women.

Hypocritical personal trainer publicly scolds his client for being late, so she takes the extra time he will bill her to get a smoothie and drink it.