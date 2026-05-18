May 18, 2026 at 7:15 pm

Friend Breaks Beloved Tablet Pen, Repair Decision Sparks Conflict With Passive Mother

by Ashley Ashbee

Man taking cash out of his wallet

Pexels/Reddit

Sometimes people break something that belongs to us and they offer to pay for it. This story describes an alternative to that solution.

Unfortunately, this kid’s mom isn’t okay with it. See how she reacted.

AITAH for letting my cousin pay for something he broke.

Today I was with my cousin studying, he was using his laptop and my tablet and he asked to try the S Pen of my tablet.
So I let him, then he accidentally broke it.

I would have felt so awkward and OP did, too.

I didn’t show anger or anything, but i went quiet for a moment.

I told him that I can fix it and he said that he can take it over to the Samsung store to check if they can remove the broken piece on his way home, and I told him okay.

We have left it at that, and I didn’t mention it even tho I was sad since I use the S Pen for answering exams and questions (and I have a final next week).

I adore using a good pen, so I’d be furious if my mom said what his mom said.

I also use it to draw, my favorite hobby.

I told mom in a whisper what happened and I was sad, she said that I shouldn’t show that I am sad and I said ok.

We finished studying and I went down to eat lunch and I told her in a whisper that I feel like I wont be able to be efficient in my studies and I can’t draw and I am angry about it.

She told me to be quiet and we will find a solution.

This next part infuriates me.

My cousin took it in to see if the broken piece can be removed and the customer service there told him no and that they will have to replace it.

He refused for the deposit to tell me what he paid. I am planning to give him his money anyway.

When my mother heard that he paid, she tore into me, insulted me and called me names. She told me that i was overreacting and he probably sensed that I felt sad about it since he is very sensitive.
AITA?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

Here is what people are talking about.

Yep. I’m so glad my mom would never have done this!

Screenshot 2026 05 15 at 9.39.43 PM e1778895833334 Friend Breaks Beloved Tablet Pen, Repair Decision Sparks Conflict With Passive Mother

Makes me wonder what she else she does.

Screenshot 2026 05 15 at 9.40.01 PM Friend Breaks Beloved Tablet Pen, Repair Decision Sparks Conflict With Passive Mother

Great point. Sounds like some boomers I’ve known.

Screenshot 2026 05 15 at 9.40.52 PM Friend Breaks Beloved Tablet Pen, Repair Decision Sparks Conflict With Passive Mother

I seriously hope OP will finally realize this.

Screenshot 2026 05 15 at 9.41.37 PM Friend Breaks Beloved Tablet Pen, Repair Decision Sparks Conflict With Passive Mother

A lot is wrong with it! I want to hug this kid.

Screenshot 2026 05 15 at 9.42.59 PM Friend Breaks Beloved Tablet Pen, Repair Decision Sparks Conflict With Passive Mother

So let me get this straight.

His mom got mad because he was sad that he no longer had a tool that helps him with school. Then when he accepted a repair she blew her top…

Yikes.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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