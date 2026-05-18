Friend Breaks Beloved Tablet Pen, Repair Decision Sparks Conflict With Passive Mother

Sometimes people break something that belongs to us and they offer to pay for it. This story describes an alternative to that solution.

Unfortunately, this kid’s mom isn’t okay with it. See how she reacted.

AITAH for letting my cousin pay for something he broke.

Today I was with my cousin studying, he was using his laptop and my tablet and he asked to try the S Pen of my tablet.

So I let him, then he accidentally broke it.

I would have felt so awkward and OP did, too.

I didn’t show anger or anything, but i went quiet for a moment. I told him that I can fix it and he said that he can take it over to the Samsung store to check if they can remove the broken piece on his way home, and I told him okay. We have left it at that, and I didn’t mention it even tho I was sad since I use the S Pen for answering exams and questions (and I have a final next week).

I adore using a good pen, so I’d be furious if my mom said what his mom said.

I also use it to draw, my favorite hobby. I told mom in a whisper what happened and I was sad, she said that I shouldn’t show that I am sad and I said ok. We finished studying and I went down to eat lunch and I told her in a whisper that I feel like I wont be able to be efficient in my studies and I can’t draw and I am angry about it. She told me to be quiet and we will find a solution.

This next part infuriates me.

My cousin took it in to see if the broken piece can be removed and the customer service there told him no and that they will have to replace it. He refused for the deposit to tell me what he paid. I am planning to give him his money anyway. When my mother heard that he paid, she tore into me, insulted me and called me names. She told me that i was overreacting and he probably sensed that I felt sad about it since he is very sensitive.

AITA?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

Here is what people are talking about.

Yep. I’m so glad my mom would never have done this!

Makes me wonder what she else she does.

Great point. Sounds like some boomers I’ve known.

I seriously hope OP will finally realize this.

A lot is wrong with it! I want to hug this kid.

So let me get this straight.

His mom got mad because he was sad that he no longer had a tool that helps him with school. Then when he accepted a repair she blew her top…

Yikes.