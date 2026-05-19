Cat Owner Pressured by Neighbor to Let Her Child See Her Cat, Then Hit With an Unexpected Guilt Trip

It’s easy to take good neighbors for granted unless you have a bad one like the one in this story.

Take notes on how OP stood her ground and kept her privacy.

AITA for NOT bringing my indoor cat outside to meet the neighbor’s kid? I still live in my parent’s home. I’m about to graduate and have an agreement to be here, so I can (hopefully) pay off a chunk of my student loans. I have my own cat, her name is Lily. She’s very sweet, but is solely indoors. She’s also very skittish.

Aw I knew a cat just like this one. I miss seeing her!

About 3 years ago, we got new neighbors: a millennial couple with young kids. The oldest is probably around 4 now. My cat’s favorite spot in the house is in a sunroom that faces the neighbor’s yard. Very big windows. These neighbors also have 2 huskies, who often get out of their yard and end up in the street (or in our yard).

Thank goodness I don’t have a neighbor like hers!

Lily loves watching or “stalking” the dogs and I guess over time the little boy noticed. So the other day I came home and the mom, Jessica, (fake name) approached me. Asked if I could bring my cat outside to meet her son. Jessica doesn’t know that it is just “my” cat, but she probably asked me because it’s a ridiculous request to ask, and figured that I’d say yes. Obviously, I said no and that Lily was an indoor cat and doesn’t like strangers and I wasn’t sure how she’d react to her son.

This entitlement made my jaw drop.

Jessica then asked if they could come inside….completely ignoring the part about Lily not liking strangers. I said I wouldn’t be comfortable with that either, because it’s technically not my house. At this point the boy came out and was upset he couldn’t meet the cat. So I showed him some videos and offered to bring Lily to the window. This wasn’t good enough and Jessica told me that it was “wrong to withhold happiness from her son.”

At least OP has allies. What an insufferable person.

Ever since, my whole family gets death glares from her and she has been posting on the neighborhood Facebook page that our association should ban cats. Nobody is talking her seriously because her dogs always escape. I do feel bad, because the kid really was sad. But also, the mom is really overreacting. So AITA for not bringing my cat outside to meet the neighbors kid?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.

Here is what people are saying.

LOL probably. Her mom has issues.

This made me shake my head at the nerve of this woman!

Boom! I’m disappointed OP didn’t think of this one.

This one is even better!

Very stupid. Bad dogs always have bad owners, in my petsitting experience.

Woman with indoor cat gets accosted by a neighbor who demands she let her kid see her cat and has the most ludicrous justification for it.

The neighbors are Team OP.